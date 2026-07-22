Interesting and Humour - page 1691

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Good morning.....

 

Caught it after all.

 

Bears, childhood, little bear dance, photo by Valtteri Mulkahainen



 
 

Polish artist Pawel Kuczynski, born in 1976, is a graphic artist. Since the very beginning of his career Pawel has specialized in satire and his works not only make you think about many things but also look at some things in a completely different way.

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Taken from here

Global warming :


Christmas :



 

The teacher gave the class an assignment: write down on pieces of paper their thoughts on what power is. Then she began to read out:
- "Power is doing people good!" - Yeah, okay. "Power is when you do good and punish evil!"
- Good.
"Power is having lots of pussy and getting them *****!"
- Vovochka! You're writing nasty stuff again!? Rewrite it immediately.
Vovochka writes:
- Power is the right and opportunity to impose your philosophy on others and destroy other people's dreams...

 

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