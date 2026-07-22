Interesting and Humour - page 3732
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Yes... John Lenon was a simple guy, drove a simple Rolls-Royce Limo.
But in general progress has moved on of course, we live better now than the English in the 1960s.
Then you'd have to compare how the English live now with the '60s.
McCartney lived a much better life than millions of Britons
You are an incorrigible apologist of developed socialism and the CPSU! :-)
Found their comrade who disappeared a year ago )))
And how similar to a Khrushchev kitchen...
it's not - in khrushchevkas the kitchen was smaller - it's bourgeois in size
in ours - the photographer could only take close-ups - such a shot could only come from the corridor - and here it's almost full-length and clearly not from the corridor
It doesn't look like it - in Khrushchevs the kitchen was smaller - it's a bourgeois size
in ours - the photographer could only take close-ups - such a shot could only come from the corridor - and here it's almost full-length and clearly not from the corridor
35mm lens, from a meter and a half. That's gotta be it.
not true, it's an orangutan chimpanzee hiring workers to pick bananas.