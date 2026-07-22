Interesting and Humour - page 4406
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What do you think?
A beautiful row of numbers in the rankings.
@Artyom Trishkin
A beautiful row of numbers in the rankings.
@Artyom Trishkin
So moderator, on the dole..., I'd draw 666666 so everyone would tremble! And scotch tape the numbers so they don't change )
Entertainment
A beautiful row of numbers in the rankings.
@Artyom Trishkin
Congratulations to Artyom on his well deserved row of numbers!
What do you think?
I publish it as interesting. But many people will still regard it as humour.
"How faith in the rouble helped a courageous investor increase his capital".https://fritzmorgen.livejournal.com/1531451.html
I publish it as interesting. But a lot of people will still see it as humour.
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It's not even humour, it's just deceit. Show a bank with 9% per annum on the ruble and show a bank with 2% on the dollar.
For each year, the average market interest rate for banks in Russia and the USA is taken (in different years, approximately 0.25-6%). There is a table of calculations. Data from statistical sources. Oleg Makarenko AKA Fritz Morgen does not sin by deceit and checks all data.