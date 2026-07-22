Interesting and Humour - page 3377
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Arnie will save the world again.
When they made films with Arnie firing a machine gun, they reduced the machine gun's rate of fire. But it didn't work, so they had to prop Arnie up with a log to keep him out of the frame.
Wow, a man has nothing to pin a sign like that on.
The number "6666" symbolizes the presence of a global diabolical beginning, when it infiltrates not only all mankind, but all forms of earthly life. The danger of creating such "handmade creations" ....
Man has nothing to pin such a mark on.
The number "6666" symbolizes the presence of a global diabolical beginning, when it infiltrates not only all mankind, but all forms of earthly life. The danger of creating such "handmade creations" ....
//---
Everything will be fine. )
And as of today, what predictions dothe "experts" and "specialists" make?
Colonising Mars in 2040?
Arnie will save the world again.
When they made films with Arnie firing a machine gun, they reduced the machine gun's rate of fire. But it didn't work, so we had to prop Arnie up with a log to keep him out of the frame.
So he was shooting with live ammunition?
There has been a lot of gossip in the meantime. The only thing that can be said unambiguously is that the gun is designed to be fired from a tripod or a stand, and it is difficult to hold it in hands, even when firing blanks. The barrels are set to spin up and down very sharply.
It seems that teleportation in RF will already be five years earlier, so it will be no problem to teleport to Mars))))