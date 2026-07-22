Interesting and Humour - page 3377

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Dmitry Fedoseev:
Arnie will save the world again.
When they made films with Arnie firing a machine gun, they reduced the machine gun's rate of fire. But it didn't work, so they had to prop Arnie up with a log in the back to keep him out of the frame.
 
anton5:
When they made films with Arnie firing a machine gun, they reduced the machine gun's rate of fire. But it didn't work, so they had to prop Arnie up with a log to keep him out of the frame.
Everything here is shrouded in the darkness of obscurity and covered with tales. According to some witnesses, Arnie was the only one of the crew who could hold the machine gun. There are reports that this machine gun cannot be held at all, only from a stand, and a mock-up was made.
 

Wow, a man has nothing to pin a sign like that on.

The number "6666" symbolizes the presence of a global diabolical beginning, when it infiltrates not only all mankind, but all forms of earthly life. The danger of creating such "handmade creations" ....

 
Lilita Bogachkova:

Man has nothing to pin such a mark on.

The number "6666" symbolizes the presence of a global diabolical beginning, when it infiltrates not only all mankind, but all forms of earthly life. The danger of creating such "handmade creations" ....

//---

Everything will be fine. )

 
Vladimir Tkach:

And as of today, what predictions dothe "experts" and "specialists" make?

Colonising Mars in 2040?

It seems that teleportation in the Russian Federation will be five years earlier, so it will be no problem to teleport to Mars as well))))
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Arnie will save the world again.
Arnie's good, he's the reason I got into sports when I was young.
 
anton5:
When they made films with Arnie firing a machine gun, they reduced the machine gun's rate of fire. But it didn't work, so we had to prop Arnie up with a log to keep him out of the frame.
So he was firing live rounds on the set?
 
Bicus:
So he was shooting with live ammunition?
It's all been gossipy since then. One thing is certain that the machine gun is designed to be fired from a tripod or a stand, and it is difficult to hold it in hands, even when firing blanks. The barrel assembly is very loose.
 
anton5:
There has been a lot of gossip in the meantime. The only thing that can be said unambiguously is that the gun is designed to be fired from a tripod or a stand, and it is difficult to hold it in hands, even when firing blanks. The barrels are set to spin up and down very sharply.
Well, then we are not talking about recoil, but about the reaction torque from the barrels rotation.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
It seems that teleportation in RF will already be five years earlier, so it will be no problem to teleport to Mars))))
And how do you think the teleport will appear there. Definitely it should be taken there, installed, and for sure a power station will be needed to make it work.
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