Interesting and Humour - page 4311
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The world's dumbest questions
"Here is a selection of the most unexpected and bizarre questions people have heard at job interviews at well-known companies."
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Russian hackers job seekers on a side note, answer in 10 seconds: "Quantum means an indivisible particle. Electro means a particle that has a charge. Dynamics means being in motion. If you take an electron as a quantum and shoot it... - that's the whole principle of quantum electrodynamics." Let Intel moan.
The video is old. But it got me.
Test yourself on your logical thinking.
Test yourself on your logical thinking.
Shit, it's cool, the rope solution is based on a special case so it avoids the sag curve calculation
But with diode light bulbs, it might not work as diode light bulbs heat up weaker than incandescent bulbs.
Damn, it's cool, the rope solution is based on a special case so it avoids the sag curve calculation
But with diode light bulbs, it might not work because diode light bulbs heat up weaker than incandescent bulbs.
But the dumbest question is about motorbikes. "You have 50 motorbikes." I'm not going to spoil it, but if you're the only one, the suggested solution isn't possible.