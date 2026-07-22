Interesting and Humour - page 3201
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The conversation was about the influence of cultures on its formation. Your understanding of culture and antiquity doesn't seem to be divided, the associative lineage is the same.
The perception of the world seems to be very different from the liberal one, there is even a feeling that it is closer to the views of 1933 of some progressive figures of those years. The cultures of other peoples were also denied then. It seems as bad with understanding of that Kaliningrad is an ancient city, that it in structure of Russia and that to let out a coin with an inscription ancient cities of Russia - is quite normal.
You clearly have a problem with understanding.
From the Chinese forum:
MQL5 EA bought in,
Activated it once,
Then installed the system ,
And I have to activate again,
What a pity, ah.
What you just made up about me has nothing to do with me at all.
Except for some points - denial of culture, strange perception of some coinage, etc.
That's great, I'm glad you reacted, it was a test.
Gracious sovereigns! Gentlemen! Comrades!
Would you be so kind as to take part in a competition for the design of a 2000 ruble banknote? The competition was announced by the Central Bank of Russia. The first stage was selected cities who received more than 5000 votes. The next stage will take place on September 5.
Among the cities which have passed the first stage there is a remarkable city of Smolensk. The first mention in the annals in 862, before the foundation of Moscow even a few centuries. Smolensk bears the title of a hero-city and during all its history it laid down its bones on the way of Poles, French and Germans defending the capital. It is rightly called by historians a key town.
Smolensk's symbols are the Smolensk fortress wall , a majestic building, built by the order of Ivan the Terrible and the Holy Dormition Cathedral.
http://www.tvoya-rossiya.ru/symbols/
The video bloggers should leave the idea behind - walk around the city and ask people - "Do you know that Kaliningrad and Derbent are ancient Russian cities? To see the expressions on their faces.
Once, when I was abroad (not in Europe), I sat down in a cafe with our people. We got to talking. They asked me where I was from. I said Kaliningrad. They were taken aback ... They thought it was Belarus, or the border with Belarus ...
Then I asked where they were from. They started naming cities - and I had never even heard such words. They say - "Well, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, have you heard of it?" I said that I had heard of it. And they list cities... and I don't know them. I know Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Omsk, Shikotan Island, and Malokurinsk. Shikotan, Malokurilsk (that is - everywhere I have been). But I have never even heard of their towns ... they were offended ... The conversation did not work out.
Vladimir Suschenko:
You have taken it upon yourself to lecture a few "misunderstanders" with such gusto...Have you ever tried to read carefully? Haven't you noticed, that originally it was not spoken aboutthe ancient Russian city? On a commemorative coin it is written: "Ancient cities of Russia".
And now turn on logic and common sense - is there something unrelated to Kaliningrad in the definition "Ancient Cities of Russia"?
- is the city ancient? - Yes, it is ancient(it had another name, was founded by Prussians, belonged to Germans, etc... - these secondary points do not give grounds to argue that the city is not ancient);
- whose city is it at the moment, which state does it belong to? Russia's city.
Now put it all together and you get: "Kaliningrad is an ancient city of Russia", and for those wishing to develop their erudition a footnote to Wikipedia, like "was founded in..., captured in..., renamed in...".
It's necessary for video bloggers to leave the idea - to walk around the city and ask people - "and you know, that Kaliningrad and Derbent are ancient Russian cities? Look at the expressions on their faces.
Oh grief,... well, read Vladimir's text again.
This is the wave of normal adequate perception of reality!
This city is ancient! -Yes .
and it is now the territory of Russia - yes
the phrase "ancient cities of russia" - has it fallen into place in your mind ? or not yet adequate ?
--
Would you accept a Euro coin with the phrase "ancient cities of the European Union"?
And if it were now in Poland or Germany or one of the Baltic states and the phrase in front was the country that owned it - it would also cause a brain explosion,
Here I will accept and I am sure normal people will also accept and understand it adequately.
Or do you have only the word Russia as a red spot ?
Oh woe,... well read it again !
This is a wave of normal adequate perception of reality!
This city is ancient! -Yes .
and it is now a Russian territory - yes
the phrase "ancient cities of Russia" - has it fallen into place in your mind ? or not yet adequate ?
--
and will you accept a euro coin with the minting of some EU cities? "with the phrase ancient cities of the EU"...
Here I will accept and I am sure normal people will also accept and understand it adequately.
Or is the word Russia the only red flag in your mind ?
Cities are not part of the EU, countries are. Therefore, the phrase "ancient cities of the EU" looks ridiculous and illiterate. There can be ancient cities of EU countries, but not the EU.
For the rest, start here.
Yuri, have you already decided to answer for the public reaction here? Does the very possibility of such interviews scare you?
If you ask in Moscow or nearby, or in the centre of Russia or in Siberia, people may not know where these cities are located.
Once, when I was abroad (not in Europe), I sat down in a cafe with our people. They got to talking. They asked me where I was from. I said Kaliningrad. They were taken aback ... They thought that Belarus, or the border with Belarus ...
Then I asked them where they were from. They started to name cities, which I had never even heard of. They said - "Well, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, have you heard of it? I say I've heard of it. And they list cities... and I don't know them. I know Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Omsk, Shikotan Island, and Malokurinsk. Shikotan, Malokurilsk (that is - everywhere I have been). But I have never even heard of their towns ... they were offended ... The conversation did not work out.
Take a landscape map (no names of cities, just years, rivers, seas and valleys), and tasks for 15 seconds:
Where is Berlin (point your finger on the map in 15 seconds), where is Moscow, where is Madrid? It is easy.
Then harder: where is Tyumen, where is Syktyvkar, where is Khanty Mansiysk?
Then even harder: where is Nizhniy Tagil, where is Pervouralsk, where is Barnaul, where is Chita?