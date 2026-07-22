Interesting and Humour - page 1530

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Mischek:

Fucking hell

Vladimir Putin has not ruled out that he will run for president in 2018

He said this while speaking at the Valdai International Forum.

19 September 2013 | 22:01

Did anyone expect otherwise? After his castling with Medvedev, I realised that Putin was in for the long haul...
 

A fair election for Moscow.

 
peripatetikos:
Why, did anyone expect otherwise? After the Bear's castling, I realised that Putin was in for the long haul...
 
 
Mischek:
Kirill is twisted... :((
 
artmedia70:
Kirill is twisted... :((
Yes, it's Pugovkin).
 

 
zfs:
It's Pugovkin.)
No. It's Kirill who's twisted! It says Kirill, so it's Kirill tchk.
 
Contender:

Leo Tolstoy and hidden advertising... And in the ultraviolet light there's what's interesting...
 
artmedia70:
Leo Tolstoy and hidden advertising... And in the ultraviolet light there's what's interesting...
Л. Tolstoy is our everything!
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