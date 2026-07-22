Interesting and Humour - page 1530
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Fucking hell
Vladimir Putin has not ruled out that he will run for president in 2018
He said this while speaking at the Valdai International Forum.
19 September 2013 | 22:01
A fair election for Moscow.
Why, did anyone expect otherwise? After the Bear's castling, I realised that Putin was in for the long haul...
Kirill is twisted... :((
It's Pugovkin.)
Leo Tolstoy and hidden advertising... And in the ultraviolet light there's what's interesting...