Interesting and Humour - page 3116
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They've been counting... They were counting.
And if you go back to the 19th century, only a crazy person could think that, what the 19th century is all about.
Even in the 20th century they had buses, benches, schools, neighbourhoods etc - just for whites.
Here's a comrade correctly predicting the US election back in March:
https://cont.ws/post/218018 " I predict that the next President of the USA (if there ever will be one, see end of the world prophecies, part kavirteen) will be Clinton. That is, the Clintons. The one Hillary, not Bill."
+ That's what I'm saying... there's a chance!
But that didn't happen - i.e. no one thought there would be a black man, much less a woman - (remember the times when women didn't even have the right to vote)
Say, don't you get the idea that it's the same in the states as it is in ours, no?
Bush Senior - Bush Middle - Bush Junior (the candidate).
Clinton - Clintonsha.
It doesn't bother you that there is a notion of "Bush clan", "Clinton clan", "Kennedy clan". There, the power was divided and the "Democracy" screen was hung up.
In the US, power is almost like a monarchy - handed down by inheritance :-)))) - familial such - familial
The comrade there correctly predicted which candidate would remain after the primaries. Let's see if his predictions come true in the elections)
What was she predicting? Honestly, I haven't seen any good predictions from her. It's all bullshit on the Internet and on TV. It's all falsification of facts for the irresponsible.
Who are you talking about? I personally mean the blogger from the link I posted on the previous page.
Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform
EURUSD, M15, 2016.07.08
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
What was that now - a market moth? ;-)
Unemployment and nofarms in the US