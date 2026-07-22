Interesting and Humour - page 4478
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Ostap's gone )
That's it, we're out of bubble, I'm going to bed ))
That's it, we're out of bubble, I'm going to bed ))
You don't open a special branch for newbies ...
It's as if everyone here has a steady income (like - they're all bank managers or brokers there) and they don't care about all that ...
As one of the former moderators said to me - "it drips, and so on" ...
Are you really all Managers?
The Management
:)
I don't mean you specifically ... I just have a class hatred towards The Management (they are people who decide things but never take responsibility for them publicly, even in banks they hide behind some doors, putting a reviewer instead, which they call managers - so they don't get to know themselves).
Because if you see that someone has created a signal or product in Marketplace, posted it on their site, advertised their site and everywhere in social networks and so on - it's one thing.
But when you just wait ... with a clever look ... And if there are no customers - then begin to look for bugs in the service ... that is, to "look for bugs in the service" they have time and do promotion of their business - no ... that is, Metacvotes has to bring them clients (as Metatrader does now) ... and they're all about bugs in the service ...
The usual dependency that is characteristic of the management of banks or brokers ... "sort of dripping" ...
----------------
There was a thread here in the Russian part, but it died out ... Is everyone ok with the promotion? Or nobody cares?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/71083
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Interesting & Humorous
Alexey Volchanskiy, 2019.08.04 23:12
That's it, the bubble is over, go to sleep ))
It's not over.
I've been "telling the same story" for several years now, in different interpretations ...
And they (signal providers and Market vendors) just don't give a damn, since they mostly get paid somewhere, and here - "it's dripping, and that's okay".
The English part is asking how to do promotions and here - silence ...
Machine translation of posts from English part (I saved the posts and always give them as an example)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
How to get started with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 06:38
Are you selling something on the market? Are you a signal provider? So, a few links about promotion:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
MQL5 Widget
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.23 11:51
I have easily installed widget (Top Signals) for my Google blog using this link, for example, so everyone can do it (widget for some specific signal or signals or widget for some broker). I haven't put it on some other websites, because I'm not a signal provider and I'm not a marketplace provider. But I think that promoting Google blogs as a widget (along with simple promotion using facebook, twitter and google+) is enough to attract some subscribers/clients.
But if any signal provider (or Market provider) wants to get a lot of subscribers / clients, so you may need to go to a quicker route - go to other Metatrader forums to promote your signal or product directly - just my experience.
You don't open special branches for newcomers...
It's as if everybody here has a regular income (like - they are all bank managers or brokers) and they don't care about it all ...
As one of the former moderators said to me - "it drips, and so on" ...
Are you really all managers?
The Management
:)
I don't mean you specifically ... I just have a class hatred towards The Management (they are people who decide things but never answer for them publicly, even in banks they hide behind some doors, putting a reviewer instead, which they call managers - not to show themselves off).
Personally, I have been unemployed since May 2010 ))) Officially it is called self-employment.
And I started a branch for newcomers. About a year and a half ago I responded to your call that there were not enough Russian programmers in the English-speaking part of the site and opened a branch there. It was popular, but lasted about a week and then someone killed it.
When I tried to find out who killed it and why, there was silence. Personally, you texted me that you wouldn't deal with the matter.
Ok, I went to another forum where they send me an email in my personal message explaining what and where I broke the law, instead of trashing threads and posts anonymously and quietly. I come here once in a while, for old times' sake. Way to go, moderators! They haven't all been fired yet!
These days there are three kinds of men: 3D (house, tree, children), 3B (broads, bathhouse, broads) and 3T (slippers, tanks, TV)
***
Bath... A man and his son...
The son steps on the soap, slips, grabs hold of his father's household and... held on. Father:
- Here... Appreciate it... If you'd gone with your mother, you'd have killed yourself!
***
- Hello, is this the morgue?
- No, it's a bathhouse.
- I want the morgue.
- You should wash first...
***
Three men went to the baths - the Worker, the Businessman and the MP. They undressed... and ALL of them are up to their knees!
The Worker's hands, the Businessman's belly and the MP's tongue...
***
Unbreakable
Decided to go to the baths with a mate. We used to study and train together. But we have not seen each other since then, but, suddenly, we meet.
A friend called:
- Hi, will you come over tonight?
- No, I'm going to the baths with a friend.
- Just the two of us?
- Yes, we decided to take a steam and have a chat.
- Can I come with you?
- No way, I'll be with a lady and he'll be bored alone...
- Well, I can take a friend with me. I've got a reliable friend.
- What do you mean, reliable?!
- Literally, as you put it: Reliable, like an AKM...
- I'll talk to my buddy and let you know.
I call my buddy, I explain the situation, he's hesitant:
- "Are you sure it's fail-safe?
- "Of course," I say, and to be convincing I add to the fantasy, "I checked it myself!!!
- Well, good!!!
And it just so happens that my friend is joined by his wife....
***
- Yesterday I invited some friends over to the bathhouse, steamed some brooms in a bucket. They came in drunk, thought there was soup in the bucket, ate the brooms together. That's the kind of friend I have...
***
An American spy is thrown into Moscow State University as a student; in six months he is kicked out of the university with a bang. Back in the U.S., his bosses ask:
- Why did this happen?
- I don't get it! Everyone went to the bathhouse - I went to the bathhouse, everyone drank beer - I drank beer, everyone played cards - I did too, everyone played women - I did too. Everybody passed the session, but I didn't!
Personally, I have been unemployed since May 2010 ))) Officially it is called self-employment.
And I started a branch for newcomers. About a year and a half ago I responded to your call that there were not enough Russian programmers in the English-speaking part of the site and opened a branch there. It was popular, but lasted about a week and then someone killed it.
When I tried to find out who killed it and why, there was silence. Personally, you texted me that you wouldn't deal with the matter.
Ok, I went to another forum where they send me an email in my personal message explaining what and where I broke the law, instead of trashing threads and posts anonymously and quietly. I come here once in a while, for old times' sake. Way to go, moderators! They haven't all been fired yet!
You mean one thread... and I've got about 700 threads on the forum -
and one less or one more is not that important.
And you had someone in the English section delete a branch six months ago ... and you've already made several posts about it... I would have started 10 threads in six months... I now have about 700 branches, and this only in the English part ... in the Russian part - about 50 branches, in the Kit part - two branches ...
700 branches!
And you're talking about one ...
Besides, moderators delete threads when there are obvious violations (and if the violations are not obvious, they discuss them).
You just have to be more careful when creating threads. Maybe create 10 or 15 threads and post in them. Because there is a rule - whose leg the leech sucked - let him rip it off himself who opened a branch - he is in charge of posts, and he posts in the branch, maintaining it.
Happy New Monday to everyone!
You mean one thread ... and I have about 700 threads on the forum -
and one less or one more isn't that important.
And you had someone in the English section delete a branch six months ago ... and you've already had several posts about it... I would have started 10 threads in half a year ... I now have about 700 branches, and this only in the English part ... in the Russian part - about 50 branches, in the Kit part - two branches ...
700 branches!
And you're talking about one ...
Besides, moderators delete threads for obvious violations (and if violations are not obvious, they discuss them).
You just have to be more careful when creating threads. Maybe create 10 or 15 threads and post in them. There is a rule of thumb - the one who has a leech sucked on his leg - let him rip it off himself, the one who started a thread - is in charge of posts and posts in the thread, maintaining it.