Interesting and Humour - page 3546
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People remember Nokia, eh 3310 has survived so many battles ........
I do not understand the logic.)
oil goes down, the dollar is bought for the ruble, thereby raising the exchange rate and leveling out profits in rubles)
oil goes up and they buy the dollar again, thereby raising the exchange rate, and here they probably increase profits in rubles )
http://ura.ru/news/1052274381
pike genocide )))
Haven't checked it myself.
https://habrahabr.ru/post/276321/
How to speed up Firefox by a factor of 7
Version 48 of Firefox features Electrolysis mode, which lets you treat each tab as a separate process. This significantly improves web security and results in up to 700% faster page rendering. By default this mode is off. How do I enable it?
1. Update Firefox if you don't have it set to automatic updates for some reason.
2. Make sure you have Firefox version 48 or later (Menu → Help → About Mozilla Firefox).
3. Type about:config in the address bar.
4. In the search box, copy browser.tabs.remote.autostart and change the value from false to true (double click).
5. In the search bar, copy extensions.e10sBlockedByAddons and change the value from true to false (double click).
6. In the search bar, copy extensions.e10sBlocksEnabling and change the value from true to false (double click).
7. Restart Firefox.
Mozilla Firefox developers assure that activation of Electrolysis will speed up rendering of web pages by using multi-core processors more efficiently. If before each tab was processed in one process in different threads - only 1 core was used - now load will be distributed more evenly and tabs will start to be processed in parallel.
Users have confirmed that the acceleration of Firefox after this manipulation is visible to the naked eye, even without any synthetic benchmarks. Apart from the acceleration, users note that pages are drawn and scrolling more smoothly.
more
https://geektimes.ru/post/279132/
Haven't checked it myself.
https://habrahabr.ru/post/276321/
How to speed up Firefox by a factor of 7
A made-up Rivaldo played football with the fans and was adjudged the best player of the game.
https://lenta.ru/news/2017/01/19/rivaldoundercover/