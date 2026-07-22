Interesting and Humour - page 3079
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What's the big deal?
You don't believe me? - Come on.
Believe? - Use it.
I don't care if you believe or use....
He was playing in the sandbox
What's the big deal?
You don't believe?
Believe?
The second excuse, the evasion of a simple question :) - It's considered pretty unambiguous.
Believe it or not. .. Love it or hate it... I don't remember. It's not a daisy. ))))
I just got this.
Now our DCs are going to get rich on stopouts.
Please pay extra attention to the change in margin requirements for currency pairs with British pound (GBP) and Euro (EUR).
Startingfrom 10.06.2016 on NDD.MT4 and NDD.MT5 accounts for currency pairs with GBP the margin requirements will be increased by 10 times, and for currency pairs with EUR - by 4 times. For PRO.MT4, DIRECT.MT5 and GLOBAL.MT5 accounts for GBP currency pairs, the margin requirement will be increased 4 times. The change in margin requirements does not apply to instruments of the Currency market group on GLOBAL.MT5 accounts, in particular to the GBPRUB pair.
Please note that margin will be increased regardless of the leverage level set on your trading account.
Here are some examples of margin calculation for NDD accounts:
- For a trade of 0.01 lot on GBPUSD at a leverage of 1:200 the pledge will be 50 GBP, not the standard 5 GBP. Correspondingly, a leverage of1:50 would require a deposit of 200 GBP, not 20 GBP.
- For a deal of 0.01 lot for EURUSD at a leverage of 1:200 a deposit will be 20 EUR instead of the standard 5 EUR. Thus at a leverage of 1:100 a deposit will be 40 EUR instead of 10 EUR.
For PRO.MT4, DIRECT.MT5 and GLOBAL.MT5 accounts:
- For a trade of 0.01 lot on GBPUSD pair, with a leverage of 1:200 the pledge will be 20 GBP instead of the standard 5 GBP, and with a leverage of1:25 the pledge will be 160 GBP instead of 40 GBP.
Please take this information into consideration when trading and also pay attention to the margin requirements for your trading accounts.
If you have any questions please call us at+7 (495) 213-15-98 or8-800-333-53-36(free from Russia), our specialists are always happy to help you!
Best regards,
As we all know, on 23 June 2016 the UK will hold a referendum on its future membership of the EU. As a consequence, there is already some increase in volatility in the markets for GBP instruments. We understand that in the current macroeconomic environment it is very difficult to predict how markets will react to the referendum result regardless of the outcome.
Therefore, we would like to inform you that to protect our clients from possible losses due to sharp movements and gaps in the market, temporary changes in margin requirements will be introduced.
On 22 June 2016 at 21:00 server time, the maximum leverage for all newly opened positions will be reduced to 1:100 and will remain in effect until the market closes at 23:00 server time on Friday 24 June 2016. Also, during this period it will be prohibited to close a position fully or partially, which would result in an increase in the total net position for a specific instrument and the message "Insufficient Funds" will be displayed. Orders in this case can always be closed by an opposite position or as overlapped.
Additionally we would like to inform you that due to increasing margin requirements of our liquidity providers, for clients with accounts with equity of 50,000 USD (or equivalent in another currency) or more, leverage may be reduced for the trading account as a whole. Leverage size depending on the account equity can be checked here.
We earnestly ask our clients to pay special attention to money management in this period, and not to overload the deposit with trading positions, and to keep the level of funds above the usual!
(woman's wisdom)
Iron Maiden plane in Munich on 'refuelling'