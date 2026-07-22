Interesting and Humour - page 620
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Great banter about how shows like "Anatomy of a Protest" are made.
At Dirty, a big expert in chronobiology and chronomedicine, Semyon Rapoport, gave some awesome quotes.
On the eve of another switch to "winter" time we decided to ask these questions to Semyon Rapoport, doctor of medical sciences, professor, chairman of chronobiology and chronomedicine problematic commission of RAMS.
- Semyon Isaakovich, opponents of clock shift one hour ahead or backward consider this practice to be a serious shake-up for the body. Do you share this opinion?
Semyon Rapoport: - No. I declare with full responsibility: Rumours about the devastating impact of such a switch are greatly exaggerated. The decision to switch to "winter" or "summer" time has been tested repeatedly for harmfulness. Researchers have invariably come to the conclusion that changing the clocks does not cause any harmful consequences for the human body.
22.10.2009
Semion Rapoport, Director of Laboratory of Problem Chronobiology and Chronomedicine of Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, stressed that changing the clocks kills people every year: "What was the purpose of this change: medical indication or economic benefits? There is a biorhythm that is adapted to a certain time and place, if there is a shift, it has a negative impact on health. From ill health to death." "We should focus on the medical aspect, the medic persuaded the MPs.
21.01.2011
Semyon Rapoport, head of the laboratory "Chronomedicine and new technologies in the clinic of internal diseases" of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, simultaneously criticized Medvedev's reform. "Before daylight saving time was introduced last year, everything was quite decent. It was a very difficult year. It should never have been done. If they stop at winter time, it is the right decision. Moreover, one should not jerk people around by changing the hands all the time. It is very important for the health, especially for children, adults, and sick people," Rapoport told RIA Novosti.
21.09/2012.
and there's nowhere else to go...
Who are these people and what do they do?
I have read the comments here.
Who are these people and what do they do?
Who are these people and what do they do?
I read the comments here.
Sellers of Expert Advisors
Or signals? It's obvious from the far right that they are engaged in some kind of trickery.
A day in the life of an ordinary shop. To the end and with sound. )