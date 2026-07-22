Interesting and Humour - page 4740
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Defective problems have defective answers. And these answers are true in their own way, it's from the imaginary numbers, maybe there's something similar here
It's just wandering around the internet.
Do the math carefully:
You probably won't believe this, but the answer is 5!
_______
Please no spoilers
It's just wandering around the internet.
Do the math carefully:
You probably won't believe this, but the answer is 5!
_______
No spoilers, please.
Not 5! It's 5!
(dot at the end).
Checked.
=120.
when asked to do a refinement in the advisor
It's just wandering around the internet.
Do the math carefully:
You probably won't believe this, but the answer is 5!
_______
Please no spoilers
Two-dimensional tensor)
))
Nah, it's a two-dimensional tensor, and the pressure, depending on the specifics, is either a one-dimensional tensor or zero)
))
Nah, stress is a two dimensional tensor and pressure is either a one dimensional tensor or zero depending on the specifics)
I agree, although the introduction of the concept of pressure usually means that the stress tensor is diagonal.
Bgg
.