Interesting and Humour - page 4740

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Alexandr Andreev:

Defective problems have defective answers. And these answers are true in their own way, it's from the imaginary numbers, maybe there's something similar here

Probably.
 

It's just wandering around the internet.

Do the math carefully:

230 - 220 * 0.5

You probably won't believe this, but the answer is 5!

_______

Please no spoilers

 
TheXpert:

It's just wandering around the internet.

Do the math carefully:

You probably won't believe this, but the answer is 5!

_______

No spoilers, please.

Not 5! It's 5!


(dot at the end).

 
5!=120
 

Checked.

 Comment( 230 - 220 * 0.5);

=120.

 

when asked to do a refinement in the advisor

Chinese adviser

 
TheXpert:

It's just wandering around the internet.

Do the math carefully:

You probably won't believe this, but the answer is 5!

_______

Please no spoilers

Also, this thing (no spoilers) has a cool interface... introspection and all sorts of other goodies
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Two-dimensional tensor)

))

Nah, it's a two-dimensional tensor, and the pressure, depending on the specifics, is either a one-dimensional tensor or zero)

 
sibirqk:

))

Nah, stress is a two dimensional tensor and pressure is either a one dimensional tensor or zero depending on the specifics)

I agree, although the introduction of the concept of pressure usually means that the stress tensor is diagonal.

 

Bgg


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