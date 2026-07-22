Interesting and Humour - page 2805

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Alexey Volchanskiy:
Our friends from Sofia called us, there is no heating in Sofia high-rises from the very beginning. There is a fireplace in every flat, it's a nightmare. They say it sucks to live in the European Union.

I got on Vyber and texted your post to my friends in Sofia. They say hello to you and confirm that all the flats in Sofia are heated exclusively by brizeks and are heated only by dung.

Well, in an extreme case, with cow dung.

 
A million people and all with only kizeks - Apocalypse......
 
Дмитрий:

I got on Vyber and wrote your post to my friends in Sofia. They say hello to you and confirm that all the flats in Sofia are heated exclusively by brizeks and only heat them with dung.

Well, in an extreme case, with cow dung.

Dried dung is the same as dung, how can you heat it, it is shit, it does not sink.)
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
So dung is the same as dried dung, how can you heat it, it's shit, it won't sink.)
It also burns well! But it stinks a lot.
 

It's a state-of-the-art stabilisation system.

Amazing

 

The elite are getting ready for something Big: Soros has sold all the world's bank stocks below price and is buying Gold

http://publikatsii.ru/stats/7630-elita-gotovitsya-k-chemu-to-krupnomusoros-prodal-vse-akcii-mirovyh-bankov-nizhe-ceny-i-zakupaet-zoloto.html

 
moskitman:

The truth is out there ©

Relax.


Are we just communicating or does it bother you?

 
Server Muradasilov:
They are overreacting, the wind is changeable, and with climate change, the wind can blow at such an altitude.)
They poor souls don't know the history of Babylon.
 
Дмитрий:

It's a state-of-the-art stabilisation system.

Amazing

You could give the dude a bonus.
khorosh:

The Elite are getting ready for something Big: Soros has sold all the world's bank stocks below price and is buying Gold

http://publikatsii.ru/stats/7630-elita-gotovitsya-k-chemu-to-krupnomusoros-prodal-vse-akcii-mirovyh-bankov-nizhe-ceny-i-zakupaet-zoloto.html

Rats, the first to abandon a sinking ship.
 
Alexey Busygin:
Dude could get a bonus. Rats, first to abandon a sinking ship.
Or maybe he knows that gold will start to appreciate.
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