Interesting and Humour - page 2805
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Our friends from Sofia called us, there is no heating in Sofia high-rises from the very beginning. There is a fireplace in every flat, it's a nightmare. They say it sucks to live in the European Union.
I got on Vyber and texted your post to my friends in Sofia. They say hello to you and confirm that all the flats in Sofia are heated exclusively by brizeks and are heated only by dung.
Well, in an extreme case, with cow dung.
I got on Vyber and wrote your post to my friends in Sofia. They say hello to you and confirm that all the flats in Sofia are heated exclusively by brizeks and only heat them with dung.
Well, in an extreme case, with cow dung.
So dung is the same as dried dung, how can you heat it, it's shit, it won't sink.)
It's a state-of-the-art stabilisation system.
Amazing
The elite are getting ready for something Big: Soros has sold all the world's bank stocks below price and is buying Gold
http://publikatsii.ru/stats/7630-elita-gotovitsya-k-chemu-to-krupnomusoros-prodal-vse-akcii-mirovyh-bankov-nizhe-ceny-i-zakupaet-zoloto.html
The truth is out there ©
Relax.
Are we just communicating or does it bother you?
They are overreacting, the wind is changeable, and with climate change, the wind can blow at such an altitude.)
It's a state-of-the-art stabilisation system.
Amazing
The Elite are getting ready for something Big: Soros has sold all the world's bank stocks below price and is buying Gold
http://publikatsii.ru/stats/7630-elita-gotovitsya-k-chemu-to-krupnomusoros-prodal-vse-akcii-mirovyh-bankov-nizhe-ceny-i-zakupaet-zoloto.html
Dude could get a bonus. Rats, first to abandon a sinking ship.