Interesting and Humour - page 4461
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94N03 C006SH3N3 P0K4ZY8437, K4KN3 U9N8N73LN 83SHN M0ZH37 93L47 N4SH R4ZUM! 8N3H47N3 83SHN! SN4CH4L4 E70 6YL0 7RU9N0, N0 C3JC4S N4 E70Y S7R0K3 84SH R4ZUM HN7437 E70 4870M47NCH3SKN, N3 Z49UM84ING 06 E70M. G0R9NC. LNLY 0PR393L3NNY3 LU9N M0G7 PR0CHN747 E70.
this message shows what unique things our minds can do! impressive things! at first it was hard, but now on this line your mind reads it automatically without thinking about it. be proud. only certain people can read it.
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I don't see the point. Somebody's got their head screwed on, so they're messing with the font.
this message shows what unique things our minds can do! impressive things! at first it was difficult, but now on this line your mind reads it automatically without thinking about it. be proud. only certain people can read it.
---
I don't see the point. Somebody's got their head screwed on, so they're messing with the font.
The text is badly mangled here, but often such messages are written by rearranging all the letters except the first and the last, and the brain combines them into words that, if you don't read them, you won't even understand that some heresy has been written. However, I have not seen such a message until now)
He just forgot to write the inverted commas.
"2"+"0"="20"
He just forgot to write the inverted commas.
"2"+"0"="20"
super thanks