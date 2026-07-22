Interesting and Humour - page 4348
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Why?
I always remember the words: "I'd rather have 100 people making me a dollar each than me making 100 dollars"(c)
So the result may be much higher than the proportion.
100 people will kill the market and you won't make any money. They'll say "your franchise is crap" and spit in your face. )
Sounds terrifying. Some few programmers are able to wipe out the humanity of the whole earth. Is that it??? We should stop doing programming before our hands get bloody... ))))
I'm talking about development, not murder).
One will create and test 1 system a day, after some time run out of ideas and systems will be one a month.
A team can do it all in one week, which will take one a whole year to do.
I'm talking about development, not murder).
One will create and test 1 system a day, after some time run out of ideas and systems will be one a month.
A team can do it all in one week, which one will do for a whole year.
That's what I mean. You can make so many mistakes at once... scary as hell))))
Vitaly, what's the topic called?
That's what I'm saying. You can make so many mistakes all at once... Scary as hell))))
Vitaly, what's the topic called?
The topic is that one person's mistake was corrected by a group in 10 minutes by workarounds.)
A topic about one man's mistake being corrected by a group in 10 minutes by workarounds)
Interesting and Humorous topic.
Reread the content of the screenshot, preferably to the end.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting & Humorous
Igor Makanu, 2018.12.11 14:28
Reminds me of:
The topic is 'Interesting and Humorous'.
Reread the content of the screenshot, preferably to the end.
I was leaning towards"Interesting andHumour".P.S. Should be renamed "Interesting or Humour".
I was leaning towardsInteresting andHumour.
JADRO-DWORK, 5 pieces :-)
Chimpanzees are easier to train.