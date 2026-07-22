Interesting and Humour - page 4348

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

Why?

I always remember the words: "I'd rather have 100 people making me a dollar each than me making 100 dollars"(c)

So the result may be much higher than the proportion.

100 people will kill the market and you won't make any money. They'll say "your franchise is crap" and spit in your face. )

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Sounds terrifying. Some few programmers are able to wipe out the humanity of the whole earth. Is that it??? We should stop doing programming before our hands get bloody... ))))

I'm talking about development, not murder).

One will create and test 1 system a day, after some time run out of ideas and systems will be one a month.

A team can do it all in one week, which will take one a whole year to do.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I'm talking about development, not murder).

One will create and test 1 system a day, after some time run out of ideas and systems will be one a month.

A team can do it all in one week, which one will do for a whole year.

That's what I mean. You can make so many mistakes at once... scary as hell))))

Vitaly, what's the topic called?

 
Alexey Viktorov:

That's what I'm saying. You can make so many mistakes all at once... Scary as hell))))

Vitaly, what's the topic called?

The topic is that one person's mistake was corrected by a group in 10 minutes by workarounds.)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

A topic about one man's mistake being corrected by a group in 10 minutes by workarounds)

Interesting and Humorous topic.

Reread the content of the screenshot, preferably to the end.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

The topic is 'Interesting and Humorous'.

Reread the content of the screenshot, preferably to the end.

I was leaning towards"Interesting andHumour".

P.S. Should be renamed "Interesting or Humour".
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I was leaning towardsInteresting andHumour.

)))))))) Didn't even get to the end of the thread title.)))))
 

JADRO-DWORK, 5 pieces :-)


 
khorosh:

Chimpanzees are easier to train.


A cat is cooler and a chimpanzee is closer to a human.
 
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