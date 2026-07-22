Interesting and Humour - page 1646
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a lot of thought
http://bigpicture.ru/?p=431989
Shit, why wasn't I involved in this international case study
a lot of thought
http://bigpicture.ru/?p=431989
About spending size?
But who lost a girl in Kiev? Maybe someone will recognize her from the photo?
2 years old, her name is Katya
New russian curse words
Eyjafjallajokudl ejafjallajokudl, ejafjallajokudl, but not vyeyafjallajokudl.
We've got to reeyafyatlajokudljokudljokudljokudljokudljokudljokudljokudljokudljokudljokudljok.
Lilac toothpick.
Compliments of a pretty woman:
My spoonful of gutterbend with a pre-podwarp.
Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov stole coral from Tanirbergen Berdongarov.
Do you possess taxable grace?
Now that's a clever (and correct) :
It's pointless to make sense of unthinking thoughts!
And this is sort of the dream of the people (and all the people are marching ... let them too):
The higher echelons marching drunkenly to the underdogs along the highway.
And this is lyricism ...
Dybro is an animal in the wilds of the tundra,
Like beaver and otter, the enemy of cobra and powder.
He cheerfully pinches cedar kernels and crushes the good in the bowels of the earth.
Moscow, how much is in it... h ttp://lenta.ru/video/2013/10/18/birulevo/
New russian shorthand.
Eyjafjallajökudl ejafjallajökudl, ejafjallajökudl, but not youjafjallajökudl.
We must reejafjallajökudl eeyafjallajökudl, but we must reejafjallajökudl.
I'll tell you what now, moderator.
Now that my neural connections between my eyes and brain have been restored and my tongue, which was vainly trying to help my brain by adopting various dangerous postures, has retreated to its former position, refusing to even say MAMA.
You should be banned for that kind of rant.