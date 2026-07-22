Interesting and Humour - page 2184
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The last couple of ads from our mql5 ad unit.
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Bose noise cancelling headphones
Timotei hair products
A candle with 144 hours of burning time:
In the foreign exchange market, small clients with several hundred-dollar deposits and a leverage of 1:1,000 are always the first to lose money, enriching intermediaries. Forbes has worked out why this is the case
Thin iPhone 6 with 4K display concept unveiled
Related question.
Bohr, who is Niels, he is the 105th element in the Mendeleev table, once wrote that when physicists get to the deepest depths of the Universe, they will be met there by mystics with applause. From memory, it was in some letter of his (private correspondence).
If anyone knows the details, throw the link. Thanks in advance.
ps Googled. So far without results.
Thin iPhone 6 with 4K display concept unveiled
Russia plans to get a foothold on the moon forever, says Rogozin >>>
About the moon