Interesting and Humour - page 2184

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The last couple of ads from our mql5 ad unit.

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Bose noise cancelling headphones




Timotei hair products



 

A candle with 144 hours of burning time:

A candle with 144 hours of burning time

 
The two-faced forex: how private investors' money is burned in the forex market

In the foreign exchange market, small clients with several hundred-dollar deposits and a leverage of 1:1,000 are always the first to lose money, enriching intermediaries. Forbes has worked out why this is the case
Двуликий форекс: как на валютном рынке сгорают деньги частных инвесторов
Двуликий форекс: как на валютном рынке сгорают деньги частных инвесторов
  • www.forbes.ru
Главный редактор сайта Bankir.ru Ян Арт — опытный клиент форекс-контор, он играет на валютном рынке уже шесть лет и управляет не только личным портфелем, но и деньгами сотрудников — примерно $30 000 на всех. За годы рискованной торговли Ян сформулировал главное правило: прибылью игрок может считать только то, что вывел с рынка, а не свои деньги...
 

Thin iPhone 6 with 4K display concept unveiled



Представлены концепты тонкого iPhone 6 с 4K-дисплеем
Представлены концепты тонкого iPhone 6 с 4K-дисплеем
  • www.lookatme.ru
YouTube-каналы SCAVids и ConceptsiPhone представили концепт тонкого iPhone 6 с большим дисплеем. Об этом сообщает Business Insider. Оба концепта были созданы на основе прошлогодних слухов о том, что Apple увеличит размер дисплея своего смартфона до 5,7 дюйма. Но в отличие от других вариантов представленные девайсы оказались удивительно тонкими...
 

Related question.

Bohr, who is Niels, he is the 105th element in the Mendeleev table, once wrote that when physicists get to the deepest depths of the Universe, they will be met there by mystics with applause. From memory, it was in some letter of his (private correspondence).

If anyone knows the details, throw the link. Thanks in advance.

ps Googled. So far without results.

Нужна ли физике философия?
Нужна ли физике философия?
  • compulenta.computerra.ru
Когда прославленный учёный всерьёз говорит о миллионах мультивселенных, старый вопрос о нашем космическом одиночестве приобретает новый оттенок. Наша Вселенная постоянно расширяется, причём делает это со всё возрастающей скоростью. Её размеры непостижимы, однако она пребывает в равновесии, которое выглядит весьма хрупким. Иногда кажется...
 
cyborgs
Человек рождается с предрасположенностью к языку, выяснили ученые | iScience.ru - Будущее уже здесь, в наших новостях. Новости науки. » iScience.ru — Будущее уже здесь, в наших новостях
Человек рождается с предрасположенностью к языку, выяснили ученые | iScience.ru - Будущее уже здесь, в наших новостях. Новости науки. » iScience.ru — Будущее уже здесь, в наших новостях
  • 2014.04.09
  • iscience.ru
Люди обладают уникальной способностью изучать языки. Новое исследование, проведенное американскими учеными, показало, что мы имеем фундаментальные знания языка уже при рождении. Несмотря на то, что языки отличаются друг от друга во многом, включая основы, есть некоторые общие аспекты, присущие языкам. Происхождение этих аспектов может...
 

Russia plans to get a foothold on the moon forever, says Rogozin >>>

Россия планирует закрепиться на Луне навсегда, заявил Рогозин
Россия планирует закрепиться на Луне навсегда, заявил Рогозин
  • 2014.04.10
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 10 апр — РИА Новости. Россия навсегда планирует закрепиться на Луне, заявил вице-премьер Дмитрий Рогозин, курирующий оборонную и ракетно-космическую промышленность. Ранее сообщалось, что одной из приоритетных задач развития космонавтики в России является освоение Луны. Высадка на нее планируется в 2030 году с последующей организацией...
 

About the moon

  • What would happen if vodka suddenly disappeared in Russia?
  • Nothing in nature disappears without a trace. If vodka disappears in Russia, it means that it will appear somewhere. That's where Russia will be.
 
Tambora
Тамбора — Бонапарт среди вулканов
Тамбора — Бонапарт среди вулканов
  • compulenta.computerra.ru
Большинство наслышано о сражении при Ватерлоо, но кто знает о вулкане под названием Тамбора? Ни один школьный учебник истории не упоминает о том, что всего за два месяца до фатального поражения Наполеона в 1815 году на далёком индонезийском острове Сумбава произошло самое сильное извержение вулкана за несколько тысяч лет. Толстые...
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