Interesting and Humour - page 4433
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He's drunkenly repainted the wrong colour. He gets out and wonders.) He was sitting inside.
It's on ))
It's on )))
Also))) Amazing things you find.)))
(Also)). Amazing things you find.)))
As they say, don't be silly if you don't know the case!
The beavers ate Pinocchio.
He's covered in birch sap,
Lying in the grass with his arms out
And woodpeckers circling above him...
Oh, how unlucky for the boy
At the age of 5
Not long ago he was reading books himself
Now he's someone else's lunch.
They're eating his soul,
Tell our long-nosed boy,
Who crossed his path?
Oh poor, poor Papa Carlo,
He's been begging for five years,
I don't need a wooden boy,
I'd rather make a stool!