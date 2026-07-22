Interesting and Humour - page 1846

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Yoschik:
Meanwhile, Ukraine's finest are protesting against European integration.

If only you knew how all the TV channels in the States are making fun of this.


 
-_-FART:

If you only knew how all the TV channels in the States are making fun of this.

As for the religious sects (that's what I call it), they are just as "funny".
 
-_-FART:

If you only knew how all the TV channels in the States are making fun of all this.


I don't need the states.
 
Yoschik:
I don't give a shit about the states.
That depends on which way you look at it.
 

Absolutely nothing to add:

//---

George Carlin in the acting studio (interview):


 
tol64:

Absolutely nothing to add:

//---

George Carlin in the acting studio (interview):


He's basically a dirty, dirty clown, a mix of Petrosian and Zadornov.
 
Yoschik:
He's basically a dirty, dirty clown, a mix of Petrosian and Zadornov.
You should remember my cat, you monster...
 
Yoschik:
In essence, he's a dirty, dirty clown, a mix of Petrosian and Zadornov.
In fact each of us is a dirty, vulgar clown, only in some of us it manifests itself more, and in some of us it does not manifest itself at all.
 
tol64:

Absolutely nothing to add:

There is a lot to add. Only it won't be a play any more, it'll be a lecture.

It'll do for the stage. No more than that.

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