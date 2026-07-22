Interesting and Humour - page 1846
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Meanwhile, Ukraine's finest are protesting against European integration.
If only you knew how all the TV channels in the States are making fun of this.
If you only knew how all the TV channels in the States are making fun of this.
If you only knew how all the TV channels in the States are making fun of all this.
I don't give a shit about the states.
Absolutely nothing to add:
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George Carlin in the acting studio (interview):
Absolutely nothing to add:
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George Carlin in the acting studio (interview):
He's basically a dirty, dirty clown, a mix of Petrosian and Zadornov.
In essence, he's a dirty, dirty clown, a mix of Petrosian and Zadornov.
Absolutely nothing to add:
There is a lot to add. Only it won't be a play any more, it'll be a lecture.
It'll do for the stage. No more than that.