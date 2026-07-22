Interesting and Humour - page 3724
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О!
Okay. "Quit drinking" anecdote.
An alcoholic comes to the doctor, asks for help with his addiction.
Doctor says, "I'll help, but you have to pee with vodka"...
He thinks... Peeing isn't drinking, he has to try it... He agrees...
After the procedure he went home, everything was fine, nothing was bothering him. Woke up in the morning, everything was fine too, no craving for a hangover...
Suddenly the doorbell rings. Opens the door, neighbour's mate's on the doorstep... ...asks if he wants a drink.
He tells him his story and offers to try...
Go on...
He pours his friend half a glass, he drinks it and asks for more...
- No, darling, now it's only for money and only from the throat...
I think I'm going to have to clean up this whole topic of alcoholism in one particular country. Otherwise someone will come along who is not peremptory and will ban more provocateurs...
Find another topic, please, that doesn't offend people's feelings.
Well, you were oohing and ahhing about vintage, too. Also "Oh!" ?
The scale is very different.
Now many runners are going back. Scientists, businessmen are coming back to live in their homeland. What the fuck? Fuck**** from here to where they went...
The US has virtually no brains of its own, all are runners from Europe and Russia.
The youth there today are the children of hippies, the fruits of promiscuity and incest in a heroin and marijuana binge.
Why is there so much bile in one person?
You clearly have a psychological nature to your grievances. Grow up. I'm sick of your nihilism.
You're upsetting the situation with your lies.
What do you mean? You're right on the money, aren't you? What lie? Isn't that how daily drinkers justify themselves?
Handsome ))))
Good evening.
That would be as ridiculous as coming to an alcoholics' club and saying that booze is bullshit. An alcoholic never admits to being an alcoholic, a programmer never admits to being a psycho.