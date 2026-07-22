Interesting and Humour - page 1105

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"French President François Hollande calls for elimination of preferential taxation zones worldwide "

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It's about to start ))) running around the globe with money, even if they just keep discussing the proposal

 
 
Mischek:

"French President François Hollande calls for elimination of preferential taxation zones worldwide "

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It's about to start ))) running around the globe with money, even if they just keep discussing the proposal

He would start with Monaco, which is right next door :) But he won't start :)
 
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In the shooting competition gold went to Ivanov, silver to Petrov, bronze to Nikolaev, but the lead went to Sidorov, the shifter of the targets.
 

Sheremetyevo has imposed a ban on accepting international mail // fly from here, bitches

http://lenta.ru/news/2013/04/11/post/

 
 
 
i_logic:
He would have started with Monaco, which is right next door :) But he won't start :)
Left wing populism, nothing is going to happen.
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