Interesting and Humour - page 1105
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"French President François Hollande calls for elimination of preferential taxation zones worldwide "
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It's about to start ))) running around the globe with money, even if they just keep discussing the proposal
"French President François Hollande calls for elimination of preferential taxation zones worldwide "
----------------
It's about to start ))) running around the globe with money, even if they just keep discussing the proposal
Sheremetyevo has imposed a ban on accepting international mail // fly from here, bitches
http://lenta.ru/news/2013/04/11/post/
He would have started with Monaco, which is right next door :) But he won't start :)