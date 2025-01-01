CodeBaseSections
How to Write an Expert Advisor or an Indicator

MQL4 and MQL5 Source Code Library

You don't know where to start learning the MQL5 or MQL4 programming language? Various programs for your MetaTrader terminal are available here. Download and study published code examples, develop your own indicators and Expert Advisors. Publish your applications in the largest library of MQL5 and MQL4 codes, and they will be available in every MetaTrader terminal and MetaEditor.

Your code examples in MQL4 and MQL5 will be distributed worldwide, and thousands of traders will know about you!

Simple_Price_EA

The simplest Expert Advisor that analyses the price movement on a given number of bars and opens a corresponding position.

Control_Trade_Sessions

Library for trading session control. At startup it counts the time of trading sessions for all 7 days of the week (on Sat and Sun there can be cryptocurrency trading), up to 10 sessions per day. Then in OnTick() you can do checks, and if a tick came in outside the trading session, you can exit further processing of it.

Grid Master

Overview Grid Master EA is an automated trading system that implements a bidirectional grid strategy. It places multiple pending orders above and below the current market price, capturing profits from market oscillations in both directions.

PHSB Screener

This Screener was created to simplify the process of finding assets trading at discounted prices. Initial usage may take slightly longer due to the data loading process for all selected instruments. The tool can scan all available broker assets or be limited to specific asset classes.

TickCompressor - with compression of 1 tick to 2-3 bytes on average

Compression of tick data for storage in a compact form up to 3.5 times more compact than .tcs MQ files. And for fast work with them, because reading 3 bytes takes less time than reading 60 bytes of MqlTick structure.

MQL4/5-JsonLib

A JSON library that supports MQL4/MQL5

Open Trade

This function performs the main logic of opening a trade. It calculates the opening price, take profit levels and stop loss based on the symbol information and parameters provided by the user. Prepare a trade request (MqlTradeRequest) with the necessary information such as symbol, volume, order type, slippage, comment, magic number, etc. Call the OrderSend function to send the trade request and get the result. SetTypeFillingBySymbol function: determines the order fulfilment type (Fill or Cancel, Immediate or Cancel or Return) according to the symbol's fulfilment policy. GetMinTradeLevel function: calculates the minimum trade level based on the freeze level and stop level of the symbol. Adjusts the minimum level to ensure that it is within certain limits and returns the result.

ATR_Momentum_Colour

combination of many familiar indicators for beginner traders

Indices Tester

The EA only trades buy positions and does not use Sl and TP.

AIS Central Axis

The indicator implements one of the non-linear smoothing algorithms

Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) - One Candle Strategy

A professional visual indicator for the popular "One Candle" Daily Breakout strategy (0.9 SL / 1.25 TP). Automates the vector analysis for Gold (XAUUSD).

CDatetimeMsc

CDateTime milliseconds extension + datetime supervisory variable extension

Intraday Triple Performance

Set three crosses and monitor the daily percentage performance starting from a given time (that can also be set).

Stochastic Momentum Colour Candles

Idea by Andrey F. Zelinsky, based on an indicator by William Blau

MathTicker - tick generator in mathematical mode

Records ticks in real ticks mode and reads them in maths mode calling your strategy with each tick.

Professional Close All Positions Panel

Professional panel for closing positions with 6 smart filters. Close all, by type, by symbol, or by profit/loss. Real-time P&L display. Perfect for emergency exits and risk management. Includes safety confirmations.

Function for calculating lot size from risk per deposit

The function calculates the lot size of an open position. The opening price of a deal, the price of stop loss level and the risk per deal in per cent of the deposit are passed as parameters

Aklamavo Quarters Theory

This indicator implements the "Quarters Theory" - a technical analysis concept that divides price movement into four quarters around a central base level. It's designed to work with multiple asset types (Forex, stocks, commodities, etc.) and provides visual quarter levels on the chart.

Clickable button excample (close all positions)

An example of adding buttons for your advisors. In this example, a button has been implemented to close all active positions for all instruments. In addition to the button event processing functionality, methods for closing positions relative to the symbol name and counting the number of positions relative to the symbol name are also implemented.

DeltaFusionLite

DeltaFusion Lite is the simplified version of the DeltaFusionPro indicator for MT4. It calculates and displays Cumulative Delta and Net Delta, giving traders a clear view of buying and selling pressure within each candle. By analyzing the distribution of volume between bid and ask, it helps identify market sentiment shifts, potential reversals, and various types of divergences between price and volume.

Functions for X to time, Y to price and vice versa

Functions for use instead of ChartXYToTimePrice and ChartTimePriceToXY, working correctly and quickly over the entire range of input parameters

Developing Multicurrency Expert Advisor - source codes from the article series

Source codes written in the process of developing a library for creating multi-currency Expert Advisors combining multiple instances of different trading strategies.

AIS Extremum

The indicator allows you to estimate the probability that the price has reached its maximum or minimum.

Keyboard

Working with keyboard data

ErrorDescription - Updated library

This library is an updated version of the ErrorDescription.mqh library published by MetaQuotes, with some features included.

ONNX Trader

An example of a bot with an embedded machine learning model that is trained in python and saved in ONNX format.

PACF_ACF

The script calculates the autocorrelation and partial autocorrelation functions and displays them on a graph

Tillson T3

Tillson T3 with EMA calculations done without auxiliary indicator buffers.

Positions Summary Info byPairs

Script for displaying updating data on open positions.

Dynamic Gaussian Channel

This indicator builds a dynamic price channel using Gaussian smoothing to determine support and resistance lines. It calculates smoothed high and low price values for a given period, finds their extrema and displays three lines: upper resistance (maximum of smoothed high), lower support (minimum of smoothed low) and the middle line between them, forming an adaptive trading channel.

RSI MA Signal Indicator

A simple signal indicator based on RSI and Moving Average. Draws Buy/Sell arrows when RSI is above/below 50 and Price is above/below MA.

Comment

A simple comment.

HorizontalTrendLines

MT5 version of the indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25465

Script with example functions for creating graphical objects

The script provides a set of functions for creating all standard graphical objects for use in your own developments. The functions presented in the script can be used "as is" or modified to your requirements.

Simple_Session_Price_Change

The simplest indicator showing on the current symbol the price change in % since the opening of the trading session.

YY_Cross_2_Ma

The two moving averages crossover strategy is one of the most common trading strategies in the financial market. It is based on the use of two moving averages (usually long and short term) and signals an entry into a position based on their crossover.

Confluence Index Stoch+RSI+MACD

MULTI TF Confluence Index Stoch+RSI+MACD

Average Day Range

Average Daily Range Indicator.

KSU_martin

Closing martingale trades

Daily Lot Statistics

Modern indicator that displays your daily trading statistics directly on your MT5 chart. Track your trading performance with a beautiful flat design panel showing lots traded, number of orders, and profit/loss for each day.

