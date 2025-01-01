Join our fan page
The simplest Expert Advisor that analyses the price movement on a given number of bars and opens a corresponding position.
Library for trading session control. At startup it counts the time of trading sessions for all 7 days of the week (on Sat and Sun there can be cryptocurrency trading), up to 10 sessions per day. Then in OnTick() you can do checks, and if a tick came in outside the trading session, you can exit further processing of it.
Overview Grid Master EA is an automated trading system that implements a bidirectional grid strategy. It places multiple pending orders above and below the current market price, capturing profits from market oscillations in both directions.
This Screener was created to simplify the process of finding assets trading at discounted prices. Initial usage may take slightly longer due to the data loading process for all selected instruments. The tool can scan all available broker assets or be limited to specific asset classes.
Compression of tick data for storage in a compact form up to 3.5 times more compact than .tcs MQ files. And for fast work with them, because reading 3 bytes takes less time than reading 60 bytes of MqlTick structure.
A JSON library that supports MQL4/MQL5
This function performs the main logic of opening a trade. It calculates the opening price, take profit levels and stop loss based on the symbol information and parameters provided by the user. Prepare a trade request (MqlTradeRequest) with the necessary information such as symbol, volume, order type, slippage, comment, magic number, etc. Call the OrderSend function to send the trade request and get the result. SetTypeFillingBySymbol function: determines the order fulfilment type (Fill or Cancel, Immediate or Cancel or Return) according to the symbol's fulfilment policy. GetMinTradeLevel function: calculates the minimum trade level based on the freeze level and stop level of the symbol. Adjusts the minimum level to ensure that it is within certain limits and returns the result.
combination of many familiar indicators for beginner traders
The EA only trades buy positions and does not use Sl and TP.
The indicator implements one of the non-linear smoothing algorithms
A professional visual indicator for the popular "One Candle" Daily Breakout strategy (0.9 SL / 1.25 TP). Automates the vector analysis for Gold (XAUUSD).
CDateTime milliseconds extension + datetime supervisory variable extension
Set three crosses and monitor the daily percentage performance starting from a given time (that can also be set).
Idea by Andrey F. Zelinsky, based on an indicator by William Blau
Records ticks in real ticks mode and reads them in maths mode calling your strategy with each tick.
Professional panel for closing positions with 6 smart filters. Close all, by type, by symbol, or by profit/loss. Real-time P&L display. Perfect for emergency exits and risk management. Includes safety confirmations.
The function calculates the lot size of an open position. The opening price of a deal, the price of stop loss level and the risk per deal in per cent of the deposit are passed as parameters
This indicator implements the "Quarters Theory" - a technical analysis concept that divides price movement into four quarters around a central base level. It's designed to work with multiple asset types (Forex, stocks, commodities, etc.) and provides visual quarter levels on the chart.
An example of adding buttons for your advisors. In this example, a button has been implemented to close all active positions for all instruments. In addition to the button event processing functionality, methods for closing positions relative to the symbol name and counting the number of positions relative to the symbol name are also implemented.
DeltaFusion Lite is the simplified version of the DeltaFusionPro indicator for MT4. It calculates and displays Cumulative Delta and Net Delta, giving traders a clear view of buying and selling pressure within each candle. By analyzing the distribution of volume between bid and ask, it helps identify market sentiment shifts, potential reversals, and various types of divergences between price and volume.
Functions for use instead of ChartXYToTimePrice and ChartTimePriceToXY, working correctly and quickly over the entire range of input parameters
Source codes written in the process of developing a library for creating multi-currency Expert Advisors combining multiple instances of different trading strategies.
The indicator allows you to estimate the probability that the price has reached its maximum or minimum.
Working with keyboard data
This library is an updated version of the ErrorDescription.mqh library published by MetaQuotes, with some features included.
An example of a bot with an embedded machine learning model that is trained in python and saved in ONNX format.
The script calculates the autocorrelation and partial autocorrelation functions and displays them on a graph
Tillson T3 with EMA calculations done without auxiliary indicator buffers.
Script for displaying updating data on open positions.
This indicator builds a dynamic price channel using Gaussian smoothing to determine support and resistance lines. It calculates smoothed high and low price values for a given period, finds their extrema and displays three lines: upper resistance (maximum of smoothed high), lower support (minimum of smoothed low) and the middle line between them, forming an adaptive trading channel.
A simple signal indicator based on RSI and Moving Average. Draws Buy/Sell arrows when RSI is above/below 50 and Price is above/below MA.
A simple comment.
MT5 version of the indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25465
The script provides a set of functions for creating all standard graphical objects for use in your own developments. The functions presented in the script can be used "as is" or modified to your requirements.
The simplest indicator showing on the current symbol the price change in % since the opening of the trading session.
The two moving averages crossover strategy is one of the most common trading strategies in the financial market. It is based on the use of two moving averages (usually long and short term) and signals an entry into a position based on their crossover.
MULTI TF Confluence Index Stoch+RSI+MACD
Average Daily Range Indicator.
Closing martingale trades
Modern indicator that displays your daily trading statistics directly on your MT5 chart. Track your trading performance with a beautiful flat design panel showing lots traded, number of orders, and profit/loss for each day.