Simple_Price_EA The simplest Expert Advisor that analyses the price movement on a given number of bars and opens a corresponding position.

Control_Trade_Sessions Library for trading session control. At startup it counts the time of trading sessions for all 7 days of the week (on Sat and Sun there can be cryptocurrency trading), up to 10 sessions per day. Then in OnTick() you can do checks, and if a tick came in outside the trading session, you can exit further processing of it.

Grid Master Overview Grid Master EA is an automated trading system that implements a bidirectional grid strategy. It places multiple pending orders above and below the current market price, capturing profits from market oscillations in both directions.

PHSB Screener This Screener was created to simplify the process of finding assets trading at discounted prices. Initial usage may take slightly longer due to the data loading process for all selected instruments. The tool can scan all available broker assets or be limited to specific asset classes.

TickCompressor - with compression of 1 tick to 2-3 bytes on average Compression of tick data for storage in a compact form up to 3.5 times more compact than .tcs MQ files. And for fast work with them, because reading 3 bytes takes less time than reading 60 bytes of MqlTick structure.

MQL4/5-JsonLib A JSON library that supports MQL4/MQL5

Open Trade This function performs the main logic of opening a trade. It calculates the opening price, take profit levels and stop loss based on the symbol information and parameters provided by the user. Prepare a trade request (MqlTradeRequest) with the necessary information such as symbol, volume, order type, slippage, comment, magic number, etc. Call the OrderSend function to send the trade request and get the result. SetTypeFillingBySymbol function: determines the order fulfilment type (Fill or Cancel, Immediate or Cancel or Return) according to the symbol's fulfilment policy. GetMinTradeLevel function: calculates the minimum trade level based on the freeze level and stop level of the symbol. Adjusts the minimum level to ensure that it is within certain limits and returns the result.

ATR_Momentum_Colour combination of many familiar indicators for beginner traders

Indices Tester The EA only trades buy positions and does not use Sl and TP.

AIS Central Axis The indicator implements one of the non-linear smoothing algorithms

Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) - One Candle Strategy A professional visual indicator for the popular "One Candle" Daily Breakout strategy (0.9 SL / 1.25 TP). Automates the vector analysis for Gold (XAUUSD).

CDatetimeMsc CDateTime milliseconds extension + datetime supervisory variable extension

Intraday Triple Performance Set three crosses and monitor the daily percentage performance starting from a given time (that can also be set).

Stochastic Momentum Colour Candles Idea by Andrey F. Zelinsky, based on an indicator by William Blau

MathTicker - tick generator in mathematical mode Records ticks in real ticks mode and reads them in maths mode calling your strategy with each tick.

Professional Close All Positions Panel Professional panel for closing positions with 6 smart filters. Close all, by type, by symbol, or by profit/loss. Real-time P&L display. Perfect for emergency exits and risk management. Includes safety confirmations.

Function for calculating lot size from risk per deposit The function calculates the lot size of an open position. The opening price of a deal, the price of stop loss level and the risk per deal in per cent of the deposit are passed as parameters

Aklamavo Quarters Theory This indicator implements the "Quarters Theory" - a technical analysis concept that divides price movement into four quarters around a central base level. It's designed to work with multiple asset types (Forex, stocks, commodities, etc.) and provides visual quarter levels on the chart.

Clickable button excample (close all positions) An example of adding buttons for your advisors. In this example, a button has been implemented to close all active positions for all instruments. In addition to the button event processing functionality, methods for closing positions relative to the symbol name and counting the number of positions relative to the symbol name are also implemented.