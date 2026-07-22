Interesting and Humour - page 339

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sumkin75:

For grown-ups! Fun.

You can see more than that in Thailand (obviously not on the street and not on TV :)). But STB is still the best!

 

The reward has found its hero

 
Mischek:
Colour photographs of czarist Russia

Tremendous! - Complete absence of paved roads, only embankment roads.

What can I say, just four or five decades ago you could only get to Ufa on a gravel road. Russia, our mother.

But colour photography is really cool. For those times. :)

 
joo:

Bummer! - The total lack of paved roads, only bulk roads.

What can I say, just four or five decades ago you could only get to Ufa on a gravel road. Russia, our motherland.

But the colour photo is really cool. For the time. :)

Well, it's more complicated than that, he took three shots, like in conventional colour separation, and then combined them. That's why there are no dynamic shots. But it was a breakthrough.

By the way, the Aral Sea is still on the map, and the borders of Russia are different.

He died in Paris in 1944.

 
 
So you think, Alexey, that the only thing that might displease me in your thesis that I've just received on e-mail is the "misleading" title "Freshly Pumped Shit"?
 
Fucking great :)
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