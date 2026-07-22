Interesting and Humour - page 339
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For grown-ups! Fun.
You can see more than that in Thailand (obviously not on the street and not on TV :)). But STB is still the best!
The reward has found its hero
Colour photographs of czarist Russia
Tremendous! - Complete absence of paved roads, only embankment roads.
What can I say, just four or five decades ago you could only get to Ufa on a gravel road. Russia, our mother.
But colour photography is really cool. For those times. :)
Bummer! - The total lack of paved roads, only bulk roads.
What can I say, just four or five decades ago you could only get to Ufa on a gravel road. Russia, our motherland.
But the colour photo is really cool. For the time. :)
Well, it's more complicated than that, he took three shots, like in conventional colour separation, and then combined them. That's why there are no dynamic shots. But it was a breakthrough.
By the way, the Aral Sea is still on the map, and the borders of Russia are different.
He died in Paris in 1944.