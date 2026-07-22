Interesting and Humour - page 694

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So let's celebrate! ))

 
Contender:
Vladon 2012.11.13 07:18 2012.11.13 07:18:28 #
Taxes payable on time - no way.

At the moment I am also a pedestrian, and I am not very comfortable as a pedestrian when my uncle in a fat jeep drives on the pavement, where I walk with my child, puts his Lehs wheel on the curb playground.

Stickers - yes you're right not always decent, better spray-painted.

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You're just trying to justify the groping, and that's fundamentally flawed.
I'm not for them and I'm not for them. Let it be as it is - WORLD WIDE PEACE.
 

The world's smallest dog

 
Silent:

The world's smallest dog

That's awful. You could get crushed on the way to the toilet at night
 
Mischek:
That's terrible. You could get crushed on the way to the toilet at night.
Someone could accidentally drink that. And they wouldn't even notice. )))
 
Mischek:
That's terrible. She could get crushed on the way to the toilet at night

Maybe she has a doghouse :)

 
Silent:

Maybe she has a doghouse :)

Nah. It's not a dog. That's bullshit.)

Then again, how do you walk it? It's a mess. He'll go piss in the grass and never come back. And if you mow the grass, it's horrible...

Where would you go with her? Hunting. Yeah. Flea hunting.

My ducks chase it for half an hour, and this one gets eaten by ducks.

Or a visit. So she'll get crushed by a bunch of drunken ducks. You could buy a new one every time, of course.

And it won't come down the stairs alive. So it starts to go down and then you have to buy a new one again.

You could buy a lot at once in bulk. A hundred of them would be enough for a month.

 
Manov:

too neat... :))) So do not understand !

That's how they warn in Balkan

So you have all enough cultured parking (at least, where I was - Sunny Beach and St.Vlas) + drive evacuators.

And here in Kiev (and not only in Kiev) - parking is a real problem.

 
Silent:

The world's smallest dog

Where does it come from? Is it real or GMO?
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