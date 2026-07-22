Interesting and Humour - page 694
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So let's celebrate! ))
Vladon 2012.11.13 07:18 2012.11.13 07:18:28 #
Taxes payable on time - no way.
At the moment I am also a pedestrian, and I am not very comfortable as a pedestrian when my uncle in a fat jeep drives on the pavement, where I walk with my child, puts his Lehs wheel on the curb playground.
Stickers - yes you're right not always decent, better spray-painted.
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You're just trying to justify the groping, and that's fundamentally flawed.
Lurkomorye online encyclopaedia added to the register of banned sites
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Japanese photo booths will be able to get their own miniature 3D model
The world's smallest dog
The world's smallest dog
That's terrible. You could get crushed on the way to the toilet at night.
That's terrible. She could get crushed on the way to the toilet at night
Maybe she has a doghouse :)
Maybe she has a doghouse :)
Nah. It's not a dog. That's bullshit.)
Then again, how do you walk it? It's a mess. He'll go piss in the grass and never come back. And if you mow the grass, it's horrible...
Where would you go with her? Hunting. Yeah. Flea hunting.
My ducks chase it for half an hour, and this one gets eaten by ducks.
Or a visit. So she'll get crushed by a bunch of drunken ducks. You could buy a new one every time, of course.
And it won't come down the stairs alive. So it starts to go down and then you have to buy a new one again.
You could buy a lot at once in bulk. A hundred of them would be enough for a month.
too neat... :))) So do not understand !
That's how they warn in Balkan
So you have all enough cultured parking (at least, where I was - Sunny Beach and St.Vlas) + drive evacuators.
And here in Kiev (and not only in Kiev) - parking is a real problem.
The world's smallest dog