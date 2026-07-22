Interesting and Humour - page 4823
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- But it will still take you where you need to go when you press the button, because the machine has what's called an electronic memory device. It's called a memory device because the car remembers the routes it takes. Each new car equipped with this device is driven by the driver for the first time and goes through a sort of training course. Starting these learning journeys, the driver usually presses a street name button, then drives the car into that street, then presses another street name button and drives the car into another street. The car's steering is linked to an electronic memory device, so the next time the button is pressed, the electronic device itself guides the car along the given route and the car can go without a driver at all.
- But if there were no device and the car drove itself, that would be wonderful.
Stranger in a Sunny City.
Machine learning)))
Masterpiece
Eh
end of an era !
end of an era !
trader's library
last visitor Kolya Morzhov
how does ilon work ! how does he keep up everywhere ?
Elon is working! How does he keep up with everything?
Don't be modest. You're probably helping him like a twin, aren't you?
Don't be modest. You're probably helping him like a twin?
Is he a twin too?!
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