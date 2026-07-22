Interesting and Humour - page 2859
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And they say it's not safe to withdraw money from an ATM... That's not true.
Happy New Year!
Here's my yolka:
... signed a decree on cargo transport from Ukraine to Kazakhstan via Belarus...
7 miles is a stone's throw )
https://maps.yandex.ru/-/CVDfnUYZ
The wire holding the champagne cork is 52 cm long and is called a muselet.