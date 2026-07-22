Interesting and Humour - page 2859

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Server Muradasilov:
allergic to wasps (bees), don't overdo it)
 

And they say it's not safe to withdraw money from an ATM... That's not true.

Happy New Year!

 

Here's my yolka:

Yolka at the drummer's

 
 

... signed a decree on cargo transport from Ukraine to Kazakhstan via Belarus...

7 miles is a stone's throw )

https://maps.yandex.ru/-/CVDfnUYZ

 

The wire holding the champagne cork is 52 cm long and is called a muselet.

 
 

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