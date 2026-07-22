Interesting and Humour - page 3354
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bouncy stuff :-)
Shah))
Share it already, you're doing it quietly :)
I second that. It's time to share.
I second that. It's time to share.
i remember a popular glossy magazine "my beautiful garden" which was entirely devoted to narcotic plants in the garden - that was a great thing ....... the magazine shows that the extract from some unpleasant flower gets high in 3-4 days and for the whole next month :-)
And no one (the FDCS in particular) has come to the publishers
The artist is Marco Melgrati.
The painting is called "Use logic or instinct?"
===
This one's called "The Danger of Optimism."
I'll be back, but with a different glock than yours.
And I don't want to bet the mate, but you'll lose!!! Rawhide told me - banned!!!!!!!!!
Question: Have you ever had a problem with this when you open a position for some instrument and then the price goes down and you have a sell position and with the volume of 0.03 you have 25 million rubles in your account with 3000 rubles?
Have you checked? Where's the specifics of this fool, this fucking stereotype consciousness ............ okay
I planned this for tomorrow))))
Well, at least someone had a good night.)