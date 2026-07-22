Interesting and Humour - page 3354

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Maxim Kuznetsov:
bouncy stuff :-)
Shah)))
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Shah))
Share already, all in silence :)
 
Server Muradasilov:
Share it already, you're doing it quietly :)

I second that. It's time to share.

special forces drug control


 
Alexandr Saprykin:

I second that. It's time to share.


i remember a popular glossy magazine "my beautiful garden" which was entirely devoted to narcotic plants in the garden - that was a great thing ....... the magazine shows that the extract from some unpleasant flower gets high in 3-4 days and for the whole next month :-)

And no one (the FDCS in particular) has come to the publishers

 

The artist is Marco Melgrati.

The painting is called "Use logic or instinct?"



===

This one's called "The Danger of Optimism."

 
Alexander Antoshkin:

I'll be back, but with a different glock than yours.

And I don't want to bet the mate, but you'll lose!!! Rawhide told me - banned!!!!!!!!!

You there, be careful ...and stay away from the monitor and the keyboard. (once or twice is fun to read you, but no more than that.)
 
Hello guys, have you ever opened a position for some instrument, then the price plummeted downwards and you had a position on the sell and with the volume of 0.03 you have 25 million rubles in the account with 3000 rubles?
And then the broker says it's the wrong quotes?)))
 
Kirill Andreev:
Question: Have you ever had a problem with this when you open a position for some instrument and then the price goes down and you have a sell position and with the volume of 0.03 you have 25 million rubles in your account with 3000 rubles?
And then the broker says it's the wrong quotes?)))
Not "wrong quotes", but "non-market quotes".
 
Alexander Antoshkin:

Have you checked? Where's the specifics of this fool, this fucking stereotype consciousness ............ okay

I planned this for tomorrow))))

Well, at least someone had a good night.)

 
Ehhhhh at least they would have kept some of it, it's not nice, I almost quit my job
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