Interesting and Humour - page 857
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Vasya, look at the borscht I brought you.
Stuff
by Lev Kaplan
eh... a golden childhood...
Yeah))) no phones, no computers, not even a TV in our house in that village
But there were cows, kind horses that survived our rides for two without saddles, and plenty of other animals
But it's a shame - every house had a boar, I mean a hog, and EVERY one was called Mishka
and the rams were called Borka.
-------------------------
I always thought that when I grew up, I would give my child the same childhood
No way, it's impossible, and not even because there's no village any more ((
Yeah))) no phones, no computers, not even a TV in our house in that village
But there were cows, kind horses that survived our rides for two without saddles, and plenty of other animals
But it's a shame - every house had a boar, I mean a hog, and EVERY one was called Mishka
and the rams were called Borka.
-------------------------
I always thought that when I grew up, I would give my child the same childhood
No way, it is impossible, and not even because the village no longer exists ((