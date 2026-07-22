Interesting and Humour - page 857

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Vasya, look at the borscht I brought you.

 

Stuff

by Lev Kaplan

 
Mischek: Thing
Uh... golden childhood...
 
FAQ:
eh... a golden childhood...

Yeah))) no phones, no computers, not even a TV in our house in that village

But there were cows, kind horses that survived our rides for two without saddles, and plenty of other animals

But it's a shame - every house had a boar, I mean a hog, and EVERY one was called Mishka

and the rams were called Borka.

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I always thought that when I grew up, I would give my child the same childhood

No way, it's impossible, and not even because there's no village any more ((

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Mischek:

Yeah))) no phones, no computers, not even a TV in our house in that village

But there were cows, kind horses that survived our rides for two without saddles, and plenty of other animals

But it's a shame - every house had a boar, I mean a hog, and EVERY one was called Mishka

and the rams were called Borka.

-------------------------

I always thought that when I grew up, I would give my child the same childhood

No way, it is impossible, and not even because the village no longer exists ((

This is called nostalgia. The human consciousness always tries to forget the bad and remember only the good, so it's easier and simpler to live. That's why expressions like: "It's not a cake anymore", "The sugar used to be sweeter and the grass was greener".
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