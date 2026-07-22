Interesting and Humour - page 373
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Are you an insider?
I don't get it, are you going to owe us each a nickel or just one for two? :)
Betting on the opponent (scolding your team) is a good omen. Do you know how I was with our team yesterday while we were playing :)))
everyone
Do you have an insight? Or insight :) ?
Will you take my bet?
You can have 5. Or you could do 45 - my rating bonus.