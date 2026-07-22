Interesting and Humour - page 373

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TheXpert:
Are you an insider?
Betting on the opponent (scolding your team) is a good omen. You know how I was nailing our team yesterday while we were playing :))
 
sumkin75:
I don't get it, are you going to owe us each a nickel or just one for two? :)
each
 
FAQ:
Betting on the opponent (scolding your team) is a good omen. Do you know how I was with our team yesterday while we were playing :)))
Sheva must have had the last words, ten stories high :)
 
Mischek:
everyone
Hmm... Tough guy.
 
TheXpert:

Do you have an insight? Or insight :) ?


You're kidding, yeah, I get it.
 
 
papaklass:
Will you take my bet?
5 - ?
 
disappeared somewhere (
 
papaklass:

You can have 5. Or you could do 45 - my rating bonus.

They're asking you who you're going to cheer for
 
The Poles are good.
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