Interesting and Humour - page 2574

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That's why penguins don't fly )

 

Sir Nils Ulaf is a royal penguin who is the mascot of the Norwegian Royal Guard. He holds the rank of Colonel and was knighted in 2008.

 
Olga Rakitskaya, the wife of Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine national football team player Yaroslav Rakitskiy, recorded a music video for a song about Donbas.

"The song emerged as a response to the difficult experiences that people in Donbas had to go through, who left their homes against their will," reads the description of the music video.

The composition is called "Hello, my city".

The shooting, in which Ukrainian actor Stanislav Boklan took part besides the singer herself, took place in Kiev.

 
Somm:

That's why penguins don't fly )

but the full clip, not with a very good ending.

 

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Somm:

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I wondered if it was that low and decided to check with other resources. This is the maximum I've found. ))

 
tol64:

I wondered if it was that low, so I decided to check with other resources. This is the maximum I've found. ))

I propose a "who finds the most" contest)
 
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Somm:
I suggest a "who'll find more" contest))

I've seen numbers ranging from ~60000 to 5155260. And overall it's priceless. )

P.S.6,692,955 already. Who's bigger? )))

 
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