Interesting and Humour - page 4560
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Alexei, why do chick stories and cat stories have the same beginning? ))) Going home... ...and there's a cat fighting back... Pick it up, let's go home...
Life's pattern!
No need to lie about the girls )) They're affectionate. Today I went to Gradusy to buy vodka, and one of them said at the checkout, "Why aren't you coming in?
I said, -I had no money, I was collecting empty bottles in the jars, and the homeless swept everything up.)
- Have you scraped it up yet? Listen, why are you such a wreck, eh? ))
- I'll pick you up at 10:00 p.m., closing time. )
So no one's fighting back and I'm not carrying anyone in my arms. And Vasya was a cheeky cat for real.
But seriously, that's what I want, a beautiful video, my dream.
:-)
It won't work!!!
Let's get back to our sheep! Gotta - and discuss entry/exit and stuff...
Share your experiences of scalper trading conditions + MM "with benefits"...
This is the topic of the branch "Interesting", but not "humor".
I've already written about it five times, I've even created a branch with test version. You can't write a short course on DSP here. I might have started, but I've tried a few times to make a course on OOP but I was killed by flame, since then I've been writing only in humor and sometimes by the cause.
I need to earn money, I, like Georges, haven't retired yet, and I'm too lazy to work for hire...
The man who drags me around all the time says, "that's the way to do it".
You know, I used to do cat-style martial arts when I was young. Under the rotten communists, they didn't talk about it, because only boxing and sambo, approved by the senile tarballs of the CPSU, were ideologically correct. I had a teacher who was a Laotian guerrilla, who had single-handedly killed several dozen americans in Laos and was invited to study in the Soviet Union, which was the practice then.
You can talk about it now. He was moonlighting here, training, I organised all the halls, looking for pupils, etc. He asked, -Liesha, can you get me sewing machine needles and thread? I have a starving family there, and the shops are empty.
- No problem, write a list of what you need to send back home (so the family can earn money sewing and repairing clothes). It's been such a shambles since the Americans invaded... Probably worse than ours after World War II, everything was destroyed. We ate only rice, and even that was not enough.
I had connections with merchants at the time, I got him all sorts of deficits in costume jewelry, which he sent there in parcels. I was also given a tough workout. Thanks for that, it came in handy more than once in the street )).
Since then I've been fond of cats, although there were other schools, even boxing. Too bad I'm allergic to cats, if I pet them I have to wash my hands right away, God forbid you touch their eyes.
Those were fun times ))
Such are the goals
You know, I used to do cat-style martial arts when I was young. Under the rotten communists, they didn't talk about it, because only boxing and sambo, approved by the senile tarballs of the CPSU, were ideologically correct. I had a teacher who was a Laotian guerrilla fighter who single-handedly killed dozens of americans in Laos and was invited to the USSR for training.
.....
So was it her or him? :)
So was it a SHE or a HE? :)
That's the goal.
I think it was drunkenly written
So you can't understand a drunk's thoughts with a sober mind.
You'd better ask him who taught him how to squeeze vodka from taxi drivers with a brick.
Some people have a memory, don't they? When I was young, a friend of mine gave us the last of her money at the holiday home and Artur and I were down to nothing. So I had to sell the last thing I had to the taxi drivers, a valuable brick from the flowerbed. I gave it back with tears in my eyes.
Where did that memory come from?
These are the kind of targets
4.7 in meow