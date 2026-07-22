Interesting and Humour - page 4508

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Oxana Tambur:
)
 
In China, after a group of Russian tourists left the Great Wall of China, a Great Russian inscription was discovered!
 
My wife is in hospital. So there you go. After work, I stopped at the shop. Bought some food. Came home. Cleaned up after the cat. Picked the kids up from school. Helped them with their homework. Cooked a meal. Fed everyone. Ran with the hoover. Did the dishes. Put the little ones to bed. Fed the cat. Got the laundry started. Tidied up everywhere. Didn't even turn on the TV or the computer. (If things go on like this I will start watching pathetic soap operas and crying). I lay down. One o'clock in the morning. No arms, no legs and my back hurts. I have to get up early tomorrow and take the children to training. I imagined the situation: Drunk wife walks in the door from the bar with a couple of beers under her arm. Turns on the telly, rattles pots looking for something to eat. Drinks a beer, smokes in the kitchen, laughs loudly. Then goes into the bedroom and tries to make a pass at me, stinking of booze and tobacco. KILL !!!
 

- So, did you deal with the people stealing your laundry detergent?

- Yeah, I put "blue" in the powder jar and it's just like in the ads, with "freshness crystals". And I put it in the most prominent place in the shed. Now two rooms in our dorm have become avid Avatar fans, you can tell by the colour of their clothes and animal faces: -)

 
)
 

But otherwise, it's not a bad song.)

 
Aлександр Антошкин:

I wonder who comes up with this and how? How could anyone have thought of that?

 
Vladimir Tkach:

I wonder who comes up with this and how? How could anyone have thought of that?

)

 
 
Oxana Tambur:

From Australia?)

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