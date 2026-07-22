Interesting and Humour - page 4508
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
- So, did you deal with the people stealing your laundry detergent?
- Yeah, I put "blue" in the powder jar and it's just like in the ads, with "freshness crystals". And I put it in the most prominent place in the shed. Now two rooms in our dorm have become avid Avatar fans, you can tell by the colour of their clothes and animal faces: -)
But otherwise, it's not a bad song.)
I wonder who comes up with this and how? How could anyone have thought of that?
I wonder who comes up with this and how? How could anyone have thought of that?
From Australia?)