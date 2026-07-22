Interesting and Humour - page 3645

New comment
 
 

It's great to have a teacher with a sense of humour!


 
Andrey Dik:

The gold standard.


for 10 years now they have been predicting the inevitable collapse of the dollar )))))

(No of course not 10, 25 years at least)

 
.
Прыгающие капли охладят процессоры
Прыгающие капли охладят процессоры
  • 2017.04.05
  • Владимир Королев
  • nplus1.ru
Инженеры из корпорации Intel и университета Дьюка разработали новую систему пассивного охлаждения электроники, способную эффективно отводить тепло от перемещающихся «горячих зон». В ее основе лежит подпрыгивание капель на супергидрофобной поверхности при их слиянии. Описание системы опубликовано в журнале Applied Physics Letters, кратко о нем...
 
 
.
Новый манипулятор поможет роботам захватить что угодно
Новый манипулятор поможет роботам захватить что угодно
  • 2017.04.06
  • Кристина Уласович
  • nplus1.ru
Компания RightHand Robotics продемонстрировала новую руку-манипулятор, которая справляется с задачей захвата разных по размеру и форме предметов лучше других существующих систем. Добиться таких результатов удалось благодаря использованию технологий компьютерного зрения и машинного обучения. О новинке рассказывает MIT Technology Review...
 


Woody Allen's Ageing in reverse.

I want to live my next life from the end. It starts with you being dead and then this is what happens. You wake up in an old people's home and every day you feel better and better.
You get kicked out of there because you're perfectly healthy, you get a pension, and then when you go to work, they give you a gold watch on your first day and throw a party in your honour.
You work for 40 years until you're young enough to enjoy a well-deserved break. You party, consume alcohol, have a promiscuous sex life.
And then you're ripe for high school. Then you go through junior high, become a kid, play games. You have no responsibilities, you turn into a baby and,
you're finally born. And then you spend your last nine months weighted down, all ready to go, like in a posh, centrally heated sanatorium, where every day the living space
gets bigger and bigger, and finally - hooray! You end up having an orgasm! That's it.

 
михаил потапыч:


it is better to use a pencil.
 
/
Microsoft впервые раскрыла полный список данных, которые собирает Windows 10
Microsoft впервые раскрыла полный список данных, которые собирает Windows 10
  • 2017.04.07
  • www.cnews.ru
Компания Microsoft разъяснила в официальном заявлении, какие данные собирает о своих пользователях Windows 10 после установки Creators Update. С выпуском этого обновления 11 апреля 2017 г. параметры конфиденциальности Windows 10 будут изменены. Компания впервые опубликовала полный список данных, которые она будет получать. После установки...
 
Server Muradasilov:

very cool
1...363836393640364136423643364436453646364736483649365036513652...4979
New comment