Interesting and Humour - page 2003

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Yoschik:
And when she gets up, there will still be two holes in the sand...
 
 
 
Yoschik:
The reverse operation would be more interesting. Not into the network, but out of the network. ))
 
 
tol64:
The reverse operation would be more interesting. Not into the network, but out of the network. ))
Not a problem. Take the picture by pushing the machine backwards and reverse the receiver.
 
artmedia70:
And when she gets up, there'll be two more holes in the sand...
You want to see naked tits? You'll be banned soon anyway.
 

Guess the country from the picture (c)

 
 
Yoschik:
You want to see some naked tits? You're about to get banned anyway.
What, you got a warning too? )
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