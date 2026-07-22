Interesting and Humour - page 3474
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Britain is violating basic principles of democracy
Where are the liberal cries about British citizens' rights being violated...
...or are the scoundrels there allowed to do anything?
They're allowed to do anything.
Were you living in the USA at the time?
Sergey Stillavin sold out to Teletrade )) He's already advertising kitchens... In the 30-series he'll probably be offered a $10,000 investment under the trustee ))
https://teletrade.academy/courses/28