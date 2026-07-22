Interesting and Humour - page 3474

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

Britain is violating basic principles of democracy

Where are the liberal cries about British citizens' rights being violated...

...or are the scoundrels there allowed to do anything?

They're allowed anything.
I don't recall there being any hysteria or outcry from ordinary people in America after Snowden's gutting of the intelligence services. Only the intelligence services were hysterical.
The trend is that soon such laws will be in all countries .
 


 
Alexandr Saprykin:
They're allowed to do anything.
I don't recall there being any hysteria or outcry from ordinary people in America. after Snowden's gutting of the intelligence agencies. Only the intelligence agencies were hysterical.
The tendency is for this kind of law to be passed in every country soon.
Were you living in the US at the time?
 
Дмитрий:
Were you living in the USA at the time?
Where I was in the Russian Federation, China, the USA, Kazakhstan or any other country at the time is none of your business.

 
 
 

Sergey Stillavin sold out to Teletrade )) He's already advertising kitchens... In the 30-series he'll probably be offered a $10,000 investment under the trustee ))

https://teletrade.academy/courses/28

Куй с кризисом
Куй с кризисом
  • teletrade.academy
В девятнадцатой серии Стиллавину сообщают, что у женщин торговля на рынке идёт куда лучше (вообще, они добрее, покладистей, не то то мужики), а Foreх – это не лохотрон. На этом теоретическая часть курс заканчивается. В восемнадцатой серии Стиллавин узнает: почему многие боятся новизны, что такое «выученная беспомощность», зачем...
 
 
Is it just me who has Google and YouTube stopped working? Or does anyone else have the same problem?
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