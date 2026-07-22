Interesting and Humour - page 708
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Mothballing post
A relatively young and highly original form of art, created using mathematical formulas, is gaining more and more fans.
So, fractal painting.
A relatively young and highly original form of art, created using mathematical formulas, is gaining more and more fans.
So, fractal painting.
You ' ve got an avatar drawn like that.
Only I didn't make it myself (I took a ready-made set). I don't have time for it now, and I'm not much of a mathematician. But in special programs for this purpose it is purely intuitive to make something interesting. But MetaDriver has probably already made his masterpieces. It would be interesting to see. )))
I'm still only in 3D Max can, something more or less photorealistic simulation. For example:
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I've left it all unfinished for now, but it was very interesting. )) You need a powerful machine to do this kind of thing at its best. ))
It's easier to quit smoking))
Some people, when they read a paper book, salivate with their finger to make it easier to turn the pages. I wonder if that could be patented.
You could patent a device - a perpetually crimped finger, for example.
Patenting a method of application... how do you envisage it? You slurp your finger without a licence, you infringe a patent?
Not in the foreseeable future.
In the rather distant future, when there will be no books without chips, maybe. On a state-by-state basis.
It takes a lot of patience.
It's easier to quit smoking))
That's how I quit. I painted and quit. ))) It turned out almost like the original (picture below). It was destroyed by the forces of nature in front of me for a few months. )))
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When I started modelling the trees and vegetation the laptop started to stall and I had to leave it for now. I ended up modelling almost the entire abandoned village. I photographed all the textures with the camera on my phone and processed them with photoshop. Such a quality of objects can even give for the filming of some film. )))
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Anyway, you need to go to the forest to quit smoking. It's easy there, there are no stalls. )))
That's how I quit. I drew and quit. ))) It turned out almost like the original (picture below). It was destroyed by the forces of nature in front of my eyes for several months. )))
//---
When I started modelling the trees and vegetation the laptop started to stall and I had to leave it for now. I ended up modelling almost the entire abandoned village. I photographed all the textures with the camera on my phone and processed them with photoshop. Such a quality of objects can even give for the filming of some film. )))
//---
Anyway, you need to go to the forest to quit smoking. It's easy there, there are no stalls. )))