Interesting and Humour - page 519
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The specialist in charge of nuclear plant safety said 'fucked' because of a leaking pen in his pocket. But 15 people all went grey early on.
It's better to say SIRD (Reactor Control Engineer in Charge). He's the first to see that it's already 'fucked'.
It's good stuff, though.
Beautiful, what is this and what is it drawn in?
Zhlobin toy makers: "After the story with the Swedes, everyone buys only bears!"
xxx: Some programmers are so lazy that they write working code right away.
Tue, 21 Aug 2012 11:12:47 +0400
М: :-*
Ж: :-*
G: at work?
G: got the meat?
R: did you meet Sergei?
М: 100
W: no no?
М: 1
G: proger shit.
(c) bash
couldn't resist
I couldn't resist.
So you'll start translating jokes from the last page for those in the tank.
I showed it to my wife though, she didn't get it. Apparently women never see themselves from that angle, so there are no associations.
couldn't resist