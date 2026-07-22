Interesting and Humour - page 897
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A troller is a hidden leader. That is, a leader by nature (let's not talk now about his moving motives so to speak). It all boils down to a problem that can be described as 'unrealised opportunities' for specific people (if we take into account of course that people have the right to be angry, to be happy, ..., to be human). As for the task of power ... if I were mayor...
And the task of government... If I were mayor...
...would restore the zoo. How is the zoo doing there? I used to go there a lot in the '90s and used to go there every day. There were cubs right at the entrance.
Yes, I think so. It's a popular place, a couple of cafes outside (in the same building where the tickets are sold), there are fish in the zoo, penguins, badgers - marmots, even hedgehogs :)
It's very cosy compared to our St. Petersburg one, even though it's smaller. It's probably because it's old, designed by the Germans. I stayed right across the street, so as not to walk too far. In "Moscow" if I'm not mistaken.
Sometimes I had a room facing the zoo. And there was also a bakery with freshly baked goods, which we didn't have in St. Petersburg at the time. And the old German part of town is very cozy.
It caught on. I also found this:
It's very cosy compared to our St. Petersburg one, even though it's smaller. It's probably because it's old, designed by the Germans. I stayed right across the street, so as not to walk too far. In "Moscow" if I'm not mistaken.
Sometimes I had a room facing the zoo. And there was also a bakery with freshly baked goods, which we didn't have in St. Petersburg at the time. And the old German part of town is very cosy.
I lived in St. Petersburg for a few years, just by the zoo.
Yes, "Moscow". It's the place where the new city ends and the old one begins. Not much of the old is left (the British bombed a lot of it), now a lot is being restored. Trees remained along roads, i.e. first trees and then roadside (so that road couldn't be seen from planes :) ).
I lived in St. Petersburg for a few years, just outside the zoo.
Yes, 'Moscow'. It's the place where the new city ends and the old one begins. Not much of the old is left (the British bombed a lot of it), now a lot is being restored. Trees remained along roads, i.e. first trees and then roadside (so that road couldn't be seen from planes :) ).
The on-board gun on destroyers.
The on-board gun on destroyers.
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