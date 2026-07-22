Interesting and Humour - page 3296
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If you look at the statistics, the main movement is within the former USSR. Not much to Western countries - technologically it is very difficult.
We still need to figure out if we want to go there.
I am a Russian of Uzbek nationality!
If you look at the statistics, the main movement is within the former Soviet Union. Not much to western countries - technologically it is very difficult.
It is and it isn't. In Russia, it is easier to get a job in a specialty.
We have a Hindu doctor working in the traumatology department who treated my knee injury two years ago. Now I have met him in the children's department of the hospital. He's been promoted. He speaks Russian a lot better. He remembers me. What a memory they have. He had 30 people a day in the trauma bay.
Try getting a job anywhere in Germany with any medical degree, even as a nurse?
There's also an Afghan. An electrician. Almost an engineer. As I understood, he arrived not so long ago and advanced quickly.
A son found an unconventional way to help his father with Alzheimer's (2 photos + video).
http://trinixy.ru/134297-syn-nashel-nestandartnyy-metod-pomoch-otcu-stradayuschemu-boleznyu-alcgeymera-2-foto-video.html
Positive morning!
A driver was fined for shadowing his car.
But automation is not an easy thing.
There's an old thought of mine: Can chaos be automated - yes it can! The result will be automated chaos.
There is a great film, NET 1995 by Sandra Bullk, highly recommended viewing. https://my-hit.org/film/6515/ orhttp://baskino.club/films/boeviki/4893-set.html
1. It's not as good with money as it is bad without it.
2. Adam is the first happy man because he did not have a mother-in-law.
3. If a problem can be solved with money, it's not a problem, it's an expense.
4. God gave man two ears and one mouth to listen more and talk less.
5. May God keep you from bad women, save yourself from good ones!
6. The wine went in, the mystery came out.
7. God can't be everywhere at once - that's why he made mothers.
8. Don't be sweet - or you will be eaten. Don't be bitter - or they will spit you out.
9. Fear the goat from the front, the horse from the back, the fool from all sides.
10. The guest and the fish start to smell after three days.
11. Knowledge doesn't take up much space.
12. Better a Jew without a beard than a beard without a Jew.
13. A man should live at least for the sake of curiosity.
14. The deaf man heard the dumb man tell that the blind man saw the lame man running fast.
15. God protects the poor, at least from costly sins.
16. If charity cost nothing - everyone would be philanthropists.
17. When an old maid marries, she immediately turns into a young wife.
18. 18. Parents teach their children to speak and children teach their parents to be silent.
19. From a distance, all people are not bad.
20. Eggs may be much smarter than chickens, but they rot quickly.
21. men would do more if women said less.
22. It's harder to keep quiet well than to speak well.
23. A bad wife is worse than rain: rain drives in the house, but a bad wife drives out of it.
24. The world will disappear not because there are many people, but because there are many non-humans.
25. Lord! Help me to stand on my feet - I can fall down myself.
26 If life doesn't change for the better, wait - it will change for the worse.
27. No matter how sweet love is, you can't make compote out of it.
28. When there's nothing to do, take on great things.
29. The pessimist will choose between two evils.
30. Everyone complains about lack of money, but no one complains about lack of intelligence.
31. Whoever has no children, raises them well.
32. It is better to die of laughter than of fear.
33. Experience is the word people use to call their mistakes.
34. Grey hair is a sign of old age, not of wisdom.
35. As one gets older, one sees worse, but more.
However, automation is not an easy thing.
There's an old thought of mine: Can chaos be automated - yes it can! The result will be automated chaos.
There is a wonderful film, NETWORK 1995 by Sandra Bullock, I highly recommend watching it. https://my-hit.org/film/6515/ orhttp://baskino.club/films/boeviki/4893-set.html
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9C%D0%B8%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B5%D1%80_%D0%A0%D0%BE%D0%B1%D0%BE%D1%82
Honey stop it, we're being watched.
Jaws 4