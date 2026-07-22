Interesting and Humour - page 4547
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I really wonder what idiot came up with those words I highlighted?
I can't say for everything, but ridge is the back of furniture and fragrance is an additive to overpower the true smell (in household chemicals, for example). technical terms.
the rest could be dialects from the backwoods... but I agree, they sound strange, and perhaps even offensive...
Vladimir Ivanovich Dal.
What distance?
What's the distance?
In the land of Morphology.
In the land of Morphology.
when withdrawing paypal via china )
Starship - Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
1987 album 'No Protection'
when you take out paypal through china )
China sends cash in parcels via Mexico from paypal ?
.
China sends cash in parcels via Mexico from payal ?
like this )