Interesting and Humour - page 4547

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Alexey Viktorov:

I really wonder what idiot came up with those words I highlighted?

I can't say for everything, but ridge is the back of furniture and fragrance is an additive to overpower the true smell (in household chemicals, for example). technical terms.

the rest could be dialects from the backwoods... but I agree, they sound strange, and perhaps even offensive...

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Vladimir Ivanovich Dal.

What distance?

 
nudushka - Ephremova
sivodushka - Ephremova
volodushka - Dal
odushka - nothing surprising about this word
ridge - Ephremov
Siushka - Bashkir village
kokushka - Dal
kakushka - Dahl
highbushka - ? there's "highbushka" in Dahl's
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

What's the distance?

In the land of Morphology.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

In the land of Morphology.

 

when withdrawing paypal via china )

paypal via china

 

Starship - Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
1987 album 'No Protection'


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

when you take out paypal through china )


China sends cash in parcels via Mexico from paypal ?

 

.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

China sends cash in parcels via Mexico from payal ?

like this )

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