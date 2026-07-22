Interesting and Humour - page 2137
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
LED faucet nozzle that changes the colour of the water depending on the temperature
Seebright has the industry's first augmented and virtual reality platform with a smartphone-based wearable display ready
The headset is suitable for augmented and virtual reality applications. The platform created by Seebright includes a wireless controller.The prototype for developers was first shown at the Game Developers Conference event in San Francisco these days.
Apple will not enter the megapixel race
Instead of increasing the number of megapixels, Apple will increase the pixel size. This will improve shooting quality in low light conditions. The new iPhone will also feature improved focusing and optical image stabilisation technology.
Seebright has the industry's first augmented and virtual reality platform with a smartphone-based wearable display ready
The headset is suitable for augmented and virtual reality applications. The platform, created by Seebright, includes a wireless controller.The prototype for developers was first shown at the Game Developers Conference event in San Francisco these days.
Doesn't your neck get tired from a brick strapped to your head? )))
witty, but an A is not deserved. napoleon didn't die in the last battle. ;)
As we ordered, I noticed that the waiter who was serving us was carrying a spoon in his shirt pocket. At first I didn't think much of it, but when I looked around I discovered that all the waiters carried a spoon in their shirt pockets.
- What was the spoon for? - I asked the waiter who approached me.
- You see, the management of our restaurant has hired a firm, Andersen Consulting, to optimize our processes. These guys have been poking around for a few months and realized that we waste a lot of time running back to the kitchen for a clean spoon if a customer drops it on the floor. This happens about three times an hour at each table. Having a spoon in our pocket saves us an hour and a half per shift...
Clever, I thought, and continued with my meal. As I was satiated my attention was sharpened and I noticed that all waiters had a thin shoelace sticking out of their trousers.
- Excuse me, but why is there a shoelace in your trousers? - I called out to the same waiter. Leaning towards me and lowering his voice he replied:
- The same office, after analysing our work, came to the conclusion that we spend a lot of time in the toilet. You know, reaching, peeing, washing and drying our hands... So, tying a shoelace to the... um... you know what, we can get it out quickly without using our hands, which means we don't have to wash our hands after going to the toilet, so we save 75% of the time.
- Yeah, but how do you... I'm sorry... put it back in without using your hands?
Lowering his voice some more and leaning right to my ear the waiter whispered:
- I don't know about the others, but I use a spoon...