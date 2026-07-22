Interesting and Humour - page 4411
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Spring, sunshine, warmth. But my computer processor's cores are freezing. Maybe I should buy him a fur coat.
Replace the temperature sensors.
It'll die soon, it's got potential.
Every time I look I wonder how they make sense of those little signs in hieroglyphics, especially when the script is small and the character is complex, because every little squiggle can change the meaning of the character... you know...
At a car service where I used to work, there were Chinese guys doing bodywork next door to us.
A guy and a girl came to see me one day. I'm in the car, and he's standing there watching
the Chinese. It's summer, it's hot. So the guy stares at them for a long time and listens, and then he turns around
and he says, "I don't know how the fuck they understand each other.
Interesting news:
A new bank has been registered in Russia for the first time in four years - Kazan-based Bank 131. The Central Bank will grant it a licence without the right to attract funds from the public. The bank will specialise in fees from individuals from foreign internet services
I prescribed kiwi cuttings, the parcel arrived today and planted them.
A kiwi fruit sold in shops turns out to grow quite normally in Ukraine as well
And protection from junkie cats)
In 2 years I expect the first fruits)
I expect the first fruits in 2 years)
Only you will have to wait 7 years, not two years)) I've had them in my garden for three years now. I'm waiting four more years to eat fresh kiwis.
Only you will have to wait seven years, not two years.) I've had them growing in my cottage for three years now. I'm waiting four more and I'll be eating fresh kiwis.
What variety do you have? I've watched a lot of videos, and they all say 3 years, but I got a sapling that wasn't a year old.
I ordered some Kiwi cuttings and today the parcel arrived and I planted them.
A kiwi fruit sold in shops turns out to grow quite normally in Ukraine as well
And protection from junkie cats)
In 2 years waiting for the first fruit)
What's the point if you can buy a kiwi in a shop and not wait 2 years?))
What's the point if you can buy a kiwi in a shop and not have to wait 2 years?)
You can buy everything in the shop, but grown or handmade on your own plot is the most delicious and valuable fruit!
Shashlik can also be ordered in a restaurant with home delivery, but it's all mumbo jumbo compared to cooking it yourself on your own barbecue.