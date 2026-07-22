Interesting and Humour - page 3850
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Get a grip on yourself!
If the future spouses met in Georgia, where she graduated from Tbilisi University and moved to the Krasnodar region AFTER they were married, where she became a judge, then HOW could he get hold of these plots of land BEFORE they moved to the Krasnodar region and she became a judge????
Why make things up as you go along and lie???
She became a judge straight away after they moved and started to deal with land issues in the region :) ? She probably started a stud farm for him as well ....?
PS. By the way, he has a very good stable, and the horses there are not bad, which stand very well ....
Since moving here, she has become a judge and started dealing with land issues in the region :) ? Probably got him a stud farm as well ....
PS. By the way, he has a very good stable, and the horses there are not bad, they stand very well ....
Do not lie any more!
By the way, financial statements of all his companies are in the public domain:
The construction firm Mirgrad made only nine thousand rubles in profit at the last report. The microcredit firm Topol made 23 thousand for the year. And the financial and construction company Kapital made a loss of 855 thousand. If you add up all the figures of the last published statements known to Laif, the following picture emerges: the total profit of Khakhalev's company is 30 thousand rubles, and the total loss is almost 2 million.
Khakhalyov's taxi company, Kvadrat Taxi, apparently could not even find the money to pay taxes right away. It was sued by the Krasnodar Tax Inspectorate for late payments. Tax claims were also made against the microcredit firm Topol.
No more lies!
By the way, the financial statements of all his firms are in the public domain:
The construction firm Mirgrad made only nine thousand roubles in its last accounts. The microcredit firm Topol made 23 thousand for the year. And the financial and construction company Kapital made a loss of 855 thousand. If you add up all the figures of the last published statements known to Laif, the following picture emerges: the total profit of Khakhalev's company is 30 thousand rubles, and the total loss is almost 2 million.
Khakhalyov's taxi company, Kvadrat Taxi, apparently could not even find the money to pay taxes right away. It was sued by the Krasnodar Tax Inspectorate for late payments. Tax claims were also made against the microcredit firm Topol.
Come on already :) You've collected five or six small firms, but where are the reports on the land's earnings? A total loss of 2 million dollars is ridiculous :) . A horse from his stable costs 500,000 rubles, and you're talking about a $2000 loss.) . He decided to do something else, he opened a couple of companies and what:) - he earned 200 m a year from all his businesses, made two m, 200 - 2 = 198 m and he's happy......
And the tax arrears (if true), his workers are lousy, he probably cannot cover everything, the accounting department for example, he does not work off his paycheck :)
Every government is rewriting history to its own advantage. Some facts are simply suppressed, buried in the grave, something is taken out of the coffin.
Actually, it is very interesting to live on the juncture of transition from one state to another, the reference dates are change of power, 1917, 1953, 1964, then a long marathon to 1985-1991, then a new spiral to 2000, from 2000 to the present day another. At each stage they manipulate history as they wish. History is not a science, it is a tool.
The main thing is to stay away from these junctures. 1991, 2004, 2014...
The real people showed up again
Belarusian track and field athlete Violetta Skvortsova, who won the European Junior Championships, walked off the podium due to an error with the National Anthem. Officials asked the athlete to come back and threatened her with disqualification. However, she flatly refused to take part in the ceremony. Eventually, the organisers of the European Championships apologised to Skvortsova and promised to hold the
https://youtu.be/zYsz7ZXeJes
White Castle - Swedes
Colossus
Dragon skull
Gone .... the first Soviet millionaire to admit it officially.
I wonder what happened to the bonds he bought back then - where they will turn up now...
trading against the trend:
trading against the trend:
Powerful video, I'm all worked up
:)