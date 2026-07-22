Interesting and Humour - page 2734
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Chinese pyrotechnician Cai Guoqiang has designed a firework display called 'Stairway to Heaven'.
Chinese pyrotechnician Cai Guoqiang has designed a firework display called 'Stairway to Heaven'.
The router, called OnHub, is equipped with 13 built-in antennas and is capable of providing a reliable connection to the Internet channel at speeds of up to 1,900 Mbps.
The router is able to provide the optimum bandwidth and speed depending on the needs of the gadget.
For instance, if a user connected to OnHub is watching a video clip while another is checking emails, the router will automatically give the best bandwidth to both of them.
For now, US residents can order the new product at a price of $200, but it will soon be available in other countries.
http://geektimes.ru/company/itinvest/blog/260494/
Intel: New superfast memory
http://lenta.ru/news/2015/08/19/intel1/
And the calendars lie,
And if you were worried about the euro this morning,
then it's 73.
And the lamp is not lit,
And the calendars lie,
And if you were worried about the euro this morning,
It's 73.