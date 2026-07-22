Interesting and Humour - page 2861
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And where's the audience? :)
"Overseas Americans are seen as murderers", so thinks the ex-US ambassador!!!
"Overseas Americans are seen as murderers", so thinks the ex-US ambassador!!!
For some reason, when they get an ex, they all get smarter.
Then they can already express their opinions.
It's just like everyone else.