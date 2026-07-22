Interesting and Humour - page 2861

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And where's the audience? :)


 

"Overseas Americans are seen as murderers", so thinks the ex-US ambassador!!!

Экс-посол США Дэн Симпсон: За рубежом американцев считают убийцами
Экс-посол США Дэн Симпсон: За рубежом американцев считают убийцами
  • 2016.01.02
  • russian.rt.com
Заголовок статьи, опубликованной в газете Pittsburgh Post-Gazette бывшим послом США в ряде стран Дэном Симпсоном гласит: «Мир на Земле? Нет, пока США не перестанут торговать оружием и развязывать войны». «Рассматривая отношение к США по состоянию на конец 2015 года, я пришёл к выводу, что мы — нация убийц, у себя дома и за рубежом», — пишет...
 
goman:

"Overseas Americans are seen as murderers", so thinks the ex-US ambassador!!!

For some reason, when they get the prefix "ex" they all get smarter.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
For some reason, when they get an ex, they all get smarter.

Then they can already express their opinions.

It's just like everyone else.

 
 
 
 
 
 
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