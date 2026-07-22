Interesting and Humour - page 2295
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Why oil prices have skyrocketed for 150 years and other revelations from the BP report
We all know that Russia's economy depends on oil and gas exports and therefore on the international price of those commodities. Some experts warn that if the price falls below $100/barrel, Russia will be in trouble. The government assures that it will cope with its obligations even in this case. Anyway, our country is interested in price stability; for the last couple of years there was no reason to worry. On the contrary, the Arab Spring has provided a good jump.
This is reflected in the chart in BP's annual report(pdf format) of the oil and gas company. It shows which major world events and exactly how they affected oil prices from the second half of the 19th century to the present. However, the first of these - the start of commercial oil production in the US state of Pennsylvania - is misleading, notes Business Insider. The event itself was not the cause of the price spike - rather, a number of factors contributed to it, such as the US Civil War and changes to the American transportation system.
As seen in the chart, prices soared to the highest levels during the turmoil in the Arab world (which is quite logical): the Arab-Israeli doomsday war (1973), the revolution in Iran (1979) and the Arab Spring (2010 - present).
BP's report also provides some other interesting data. For example: At current rates of production, world oil reserves will last 53.3 years, and gas - 54.8 years.Oil
Russia is still the second largest oil producer in the world after Saudi Arabia (10.8 million barrels per day). In third place is the USA. But: while Russia's production growth in 2013 compared to 2012 was only 1.3%, America's was 13.5%. At this rate, Russia could lose its leading position.
The difference in oil consumption is no less striking. Despite its huge surface area, Russia consumes only 3.3 million barrels of oil per day (by comparison, in small Germany it consumes 2.3 million), while the US uses 18 million.
Per capita oil consumption:
Gas
- Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have the highest figures (more than 3 tonnes per person).
- They are followed by Belgium, the Netherlands, the US and Canada (2.25-3 tons).
- Russia is significantly behind (0.75 to 1.5 tons per person).
The picture is different for natural gas. According to BP statistics, since 2008, the US has been ahead of Russia in production (in 2013, it accounted for 20.5% of global production, while Russia's share was 17.8%).
In terms of consumption, the US is also ahead: 737 billion cubic metres versus Russia's 413.5 billion cubic metres in 2013.
However, in terms of gas consumption per capita, the US and Russia are on an equal footing, BP's figures show.Oil, gas and democracy
And another interesting fact, already from the Russian Forbes: as the world practice shows, petrodollars "do not tolerate" democracy.
That is, in "democratic" countries (according to Freedom House's political and civil liberty rankings) the oil and gas industry's share of GDP averages 4%, but does not exceed 9% (in Bulgaria). And in the "non-democratic" countries (which the organisation classifies Russia as belonging to) this indicator ranges from 35% (in the Russian Federation) to 56% (in Kazakhstan).
Good night
All the changes in iOS 8 beta 2
I understand that my suggestion may be "like a sickle in the mouth", "like sand in the teeth" and "like pepper in the eyes" ...................
I suggest that we start a politico-analytical thread, without getting personal, with discipline and a cool head. I like the expression from the Internet "a serious political observer" ......... We do not need any other. A header for the branch could be: "Observation and analysis of political events (nothing personal, only observation, analysis and discipline)".
I understand that my suggestion may be "like a sickle in the mouth", "like sand in the teeth" and "like pepper in the eyes" ...................
I suggest that we start a politico-analytical thread, without the personal, with discipline and a cool head. I like the expression from the Internet "a serious political observer" ......... We do not need any other. The banner of the forum may be "observation and analysis of political events (nothing personal, only observation, analysis and discipline)".
This is a forum for automated trading. As soon as a political thread appears here, there will be rancour and strife, and insults and emotional abuse will ensue.
This is the way to close the entire MQL5.Community.
This is the path to shutting down the entire MQL5.Community resource.
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And today's article on habrahabr - How we use mathematical statistics to measure data quality in Yandex.City