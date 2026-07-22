Interesting and Humour - page 1679
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It's a terrific discussion. You don't have to unload wagons often to understand the meaning of that post, the depth of its humour, it's enough to do it once. Haven't you ever unloaded a wagon?
Wagons, no, but hard physical work, yes. For example, dragging concrete from the place of discharge to the place of laying is a great job.
But, what does unloading a car have to do with the post about smileys?
I understand that there is a certain part of the "offended" who "wrong" and "wrong". That's where the reaction to a simple "go unload wagons" post comes in.
Stupid (c).
Not wagons, but hard physical work, such as carrying concrete from the pouring site to the paving site, is a lot of work.
But what does unloading a wagon have to do with the post about smiley faces?
I understand that there is a certain part of the "offended" who "wrong" and "wrong". That's where the reaction to a simple "go unload wagons" post comes in.
Nothing else but wagons has that effect.
Stupid (c).
According to the latest ruling, only people who unload wagons are allowed to post here.
Nothing else, only wagons have that effect.
What effect?
The effect of inadequate reaction?
What effect?
The effect of inadequate response?
The issuing of passports in Russia may cease as of 2016.
The Federal Migration Service (FMS) proposes to stop issuing internal passports to Russians in two years' time, following the idea of the Liberal Democratic Party to put the Russian national anthem on them; the process of switching to ten-year plastic cards with photos and chips could start in the pilot regions in a year and a half.
So that's it. Soon everyone will have his own identification chip. That's what the sci-fi writers wrote about. True, it is not being implanted yet.
But what will happen in the future?
According to the latest decree, only persons unloading wagons can post here.
Stupid (c).
Stupid (c).