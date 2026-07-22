Interesting and Humour - page 3023
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I only know two varieties of potatoes - early-ripening and not early-ripening.
I have other categories: starchy and plastic.
Who to roast and in what time zone?
I have other categories: starchy and plastic.
To Kartoshkina (c) ))
Plastic? Are those Doshirak fries?
Nah... After perestroika, it appeared. Some Dutch farmers came and planted it. The starchy white stuff swells up and crumbles when cooked. The plastic one's yellowish. If it's cooked, it shrinks and looks translucent. There's a difference in taste too, the starchy one's full and the plastic one's rubbish. Haven't you noticed?
Since then, the starchy one has almost completely disappeared.
All these crispy brown crusts (fried meat, fish, potatoes, etc.) can be delicious, but they are very difficult to digest and even more difficult to isolate. They resemble plastic because of their hardness, there are no such nutrients in nature, it is a human invention of the age of civilisation. It is through abuse of fried foods that clogged blood vessels, capillaries, varicose veins, and then thrombophlebitis occur. Some foodies get so used to frying everything - porridge, eggs, potatoes, sausages etc. - that they can no longer eat plain food. It is these people who tend to become considerably overweight, go bald quickly, suffer from constipation, high or low blood pressure and numerous other disorders.
From my observations from the outside, fry lovers are not only constipated digestively, but also mentally. And not only constipation, but also descent into marasmus, demonic possession, megalomania, inadequate perception of danger, loss of instinct of self-preservation, marginalization ...
Those same bums just love fried potatoes and not only fried potatoes! They steal from other people's gardens and gobble them up!
After the demise of the USSR, the trend turned around.
Nah... After perestroika, it appeared. Some Dutch farmers came and planted it. The starchy white stuff swells up and crumbles when cooked. The plastic one's yellowish, if cooked it shrinks and looks translucent. There's a difference in taste as well, the starchy one's full but the plastic one's rubbish. Haven't you noticed?
Since then, the starchy stuff has almost completely disappeared.