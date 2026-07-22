Interesting and Humour - page 2167
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14 SERVICES FOR CREATING INFOGRAPHICS
1. Hohli Builder(http://charts.hohli.com/ ) is an online service for creating beautiful charts and graphs.
2. Careatelu(http://creately.com/) - here you can insert your data into a ready-made template and get a beautiful, professional infographics. Supports 7 languages including Russian.
3. Infogr.am(http://infogr.am/ ) - simple and convenient tool for creating interactive infographics.
4. Piktochart(http://piktochart.com/ ) - several free customizable themes for creating your own infographics and more than 200,000 users worldwide.
5. Visual.ly(http://visual.ly/) - there are a number of free themes for creating infographics here too, but it's more of a library of neatly sorted works from around the world.
6. Google Charts(https://developers.google.com/chart/ ) - the service will create beautiful and easily customizable charts and graphs from the data you "feed" to it.
7. Vizualize.me(http://vizualize.me/ ) - a service that turns your LinkedIn resume into an infographic. The Russian equivalent is Resumup.ru.
8. Google Public Data Explorer(http://www.google.com/publicdata/directory ) - search for open statistical data from all over the world. Search, retrieve, transform into infographics.
9. Wordle(http://www.wordle.net/) - old but still working service for creating effective word visualizations. Type in your own text, and you get a "cloud" with highlighting of the most mentioned words.
10. Inkscape(http://inkscape.org/en/ ) - a graphics editor reminiscent of Illustrator and CorellDraw with great features.
11. Vizify(https://www.vizify.com/) - a new tool to create infographics based on Twitter data and show detailed data from your Twitter feed, including: your most active followers, most popular posts, etc.
12. Tagxedo(http://www.tagxedo.com/) turns words (famous speeches, news articles, slogans and topics, even your love confessions) into word clouds that have a visual impact on the user.
13. Cacoo(https://cacoo.com/)-an online drawing tool that makes it possible to create different kinds of infographics, including site maps, page layouts, UML (Unified Modeling Language) and network graphics. The service allows for real-time collaboration, which means multiple users can share and add one diagram to a blog at a time.
14. Photo Stats(http://www.photostatsapp.com/) - an iPhone app that analyzes all the photos on your iPhone and generates infographics showing how, when, and where you take your photos.
A short investor phrasebook
- Do you want your tea with or without sugar? I slept with your boyfriend, by the way.
- What?
- I said, with or without sugar? Are you deaf or what?
Daddy, I'm not getting married, I'm going to live with you.
- Don't you dare threaten your father!
REGISTRY OFFICE:
- Do you take this woman to be your wife?
- No.
- How about this one?
- How do you get the blonde's eyes to light up?
- Shine a torch in her ear
Her:
- Oh, my God!
Him:
- Yeah, we get confused a lot...
Grandma bakes a kolobok and says to him:
- Don't go to McDonald's or they'll shove a sausage up your arse!
There are three things in the world that cannot be stopped: Andrei Malakhov, texting the wrong girl and an open bag of sunflower seeds!
Moscow police officers have been instructed to disperse gay parades.
Point 1: Stay back to back...
The boy with the water pistol kept the carbide factory in fear for a month.
A trained seal, nicknamed Seal, escaped from the Moscow Circus. Special features: he begs for fish in Radzinsky's voice.
Falling in love is like pissing your trousers: everyone can see it, but only you feel that warm feeling.
-Yesterday our boss held an office solitaire championship...
-What are the prizes???))
-The three winners got kicked out(!)
A friend comes out of his mother-in-law's room with a kitten in his arms. Closes the door and says loudly:
- How dare you attack your mother!
And quietly, in a whisper:
- Let me shake your paw!
There's exactly 15 days between February 23 and March 8.
You think it's just a coincidence?
"I'm fed up with these princes," thought Sleeping Beauty.
And indeed, no one was in a hurry to kiss...
So... I'm thinking, hence the hangover.
Signed on the bumper: "Cover me, I'm changing lanes."
MOTHER NATURE HERSELF IS A JOKE
http://pricolisty.ru/blog/43101620855/PRIKALYIVAETSYA-SAMA-PRIRODA--MAT
Relatives
Wimbledon's most beautiful female tennis players1. Maria Sharapova
Prize-winning tennis player
2. Vera Zvonareva
Russian tennis player, Honoured Master of Sport of Russia.
3. Sabine Lisicki
German tennis player of Polish origin.
4. Flavia Pennetta
Italian tennis player
5. Victoria Azarenka
tennis player